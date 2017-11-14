Joe Jackson Posts Bizarre Video to Grandson Blanket

To my grandson Blanket. A personal video message from me. Love you. #blanketjackson #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/aNtptnlAn1 — Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) November 13, 2017

Joe Jackson shared a bizarre, yet sincere video message on Monday to his grandson, Blanket, who now goes by Bigi or B.G.

89-year-old Jackson recorded a video of himself speaking to pop king Michael Jackson‘s 15-year-old son.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hello, Blanket! This is Joe Jackson,” he began the message from his home. “Your health is… I don’t know what. You’re like your father. Now I understand why your father had you wear masks all the time ’cause news people was bothering him so much and he tried to disguise you as much as possible… But I want you to stay healthy and stay off those bikes!”

“Don’t ride, now,” Jackson continued. “But anyway, tell your brothers I said hello and stay clean and healthy. And see a lot of movies if you can, good movies of course. And be like me, be tough, be tough in a good way. You’ll live a long time. Above all, I love you all. Take care, man, you be good. I’ll see you next time I come to LA. Okay? Adios.”

The Jackson family patriarch also shared a rare photo of himself with Bigi on Twitter that included overlay text that read “learn the rules and break them.” Since Michael’s funeral in 2009, his youngest son has rarely been seen in public.

The photo linked to a post dedicated to Bigi on Jackson’s webpage, which read: “You are like your father in so many ways, and you remind me most of him. Enjoy life, see lots of good movies, stay healthy and remember, I do love you!”

While Jackson’s message was meaningful, the grandfather seem to be a bit confused with his words of wisdom.

The former talent manager refers to a bike accident throughout much of the video, but it was older brother Prince who fell, not Bigi — or Blanket, as his grandfather still calls him.

20-year-old Prince was riding his two-wheeler in Los Angeles last month when he wiped out on wet pavement caused by earlier rain. He was taken to the emergency room via ambulance after the accident, but he wasn’t seriously injured from the crash.

Thank you all for your concern I️ am resting at home and working on recovering. A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Nov 2, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

Also confusing in Jackson’s message is that he tells Bigi to “tell your brothers I said hello,” despite having two grandsons and one granddaughter, 19-year-old Paris.

In October, Prince told Today hosts that he and his siblings share a tight, unique bond despite being without their father and living in the public eye.

“Me and my siblings get along really well—especially my sister,” Michael’s oldest child revealed. “She’s grown so much and she’s been able to really step up. I don’t really see myself as her older brother. We’re equal partners when it comes down to it.”

He also praised his younger brother: “B.G. is just so mature for his age. It’s a pretty strong bond.”