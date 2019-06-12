Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Secretly Remarries Following Breakup From Brother’s Widow

Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden is a married man. The younger son of the former vice president-turned-presidential hopeful reportedly recently married South African native, Melissa Cohen.

TMZ reports that Hunter and Cohen tied the knot in Los Angeles on May 16 in a surprise wedding. A source told E! News that the couple met that same month and also have matching tattoos. A spokesperson for Joe Biden declined to comment to PEOPLE magazine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The wedding came about a month after a report that he had split from the widow of his late brother, Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.

Hunter, 49, was previously married to Kathleen Biden, with whom he shares three children, Finnegan, Maisy and Naomi Biden. The two reportedly separated in 2015.

Two years after Hunter’s separation from Kathleen, it was revealed that he formed a relationship with Hallie Biden, Beau’s widow.

“Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most,” Hunter told Page Six at the time. “We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”

Joe also said that he and wife Dr. Jill Biden supported the couple.

“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness,” Joe Biden told the outlet. “They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

“No two brothers were as close as Hunter and Beau. And anyone moved to judgment now has no knowledge of the grace and strength with which Hunter and Hallie have navigated the last four years,” family friend Lea Carpenter told PEOPLE at the time.

Page Six reported that Hunter and Hallie broke up in April.

Cohen has also been married once before, to Jason Landver, according to E! News.

Hunter’s mother, Neilia Biden, and younger sister, Naomi Christina Biden, were killed in a car crash in 1972, when he was just 2 years old. He and Beau were also in the car and were seriously injured. They encouraged their father to marry again and in 1977 he married Dr. Jill Jacobs in 1977. Their half-sister, Ashley Blazer Biden was born in 1981.