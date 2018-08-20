Jodie Sweetin Responds to Fan’s Accusation of Inappropriate Relationship With ‘Uncle’ John Stamos

Full House‘s John Stamos turned 55 on Sunday, and his co-star Jodie Sweetin shared a heartwarming birthday message on her Instagram page. But in one comment, a follower brought up a salacious rumor, which earned a response from the Fuller House actress.

“Happy Birthday, Uncle J! My, my… we’ve made quite the memories these last 30+ years,” Sweetin wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo from the Full House set. “I can’t believe you’re about 10 years younger than I am currently in this photo!! We were babies! (Well, I actually was… haha) Love you so much [John Stamos]!!!”

One troll later wrote, “How can u still say uncle to him when it’s been reported that you slept with him?! That’s just nasty.”

“Hahaha…. um… what?! Yeah… that’s def not true,” Sweetin, 36, replied, reports CommentsByCelebs.

The troll was referencing a story from Sweetin’s 2009 memoir, unSweetined. According to Radar Online, Sweetin claimed she used meth at the 2004 premiere of New York Minute, which starred her former Full House co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Sweetin claimed she partied hard with Stamos and Ashley and the two passed out. When she woke up, she found herself in Stamos’ bed with Stamos and Ashley.

According to Us Weely, Sweetin wrote that she used meth in a bathroom stall during the premiere and was “high as a kite” while walking the red carpet.

“I was pulling off the deceit. It was hard for people to believe I was doing that much drugs. I look at photos from that event, and I didn’t even look strung out,” Sweetin said.

Since then, Sweetin has gotten her life back on track and reprises her role as Stephanie Tanner on Neflix’s Full House follow-up Fuller House.

During a 2016 episode of Dancing With The Stars, Sweetin said she became addicted to drugs after Full House ended because she did not know “how to grieve.” She was 13 when the show ended in 1995.

“Drugs and alcohol just sort of numbed everything,” Sweetin explained. “I was doing cocaine, and ecstasy, and alcohol, and all that. The darkest moments for me weren’t necessarily ending up in the hospital and all that. It was those quiet moments alone when I’d just hated the person I’d become.”

In recent court documents from her custody battle with ex-husband Morty Coyle over their 7-year-old daughter Beatrix, Sweetin claimed she has been sober from drugs for six years and has not used alcohol in at least eight.

Photo credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images