Joanna Krupa Shows off Baby Bump for First Time Since Pregnancy Announcement

Joanna Krupa is showing off her baby bump for the first time since announcing her pregnancy.

Earlier this week the 40-year-old model announced that she and her husband, Douglas Nunes, are expecting their first child together.

Now, Krupa has shared the first baby bump photo on Instagram.

Following her new post, many of Krupa’s followers have commented on her photo, with one joking, “So cute!!! Maybe some Krispy Kremes or cookies in there too with baby I think hahaha.”

“Congrats gorgeous girl!!!! You look amazing and I’m so excited for you both,” another person said.

“when is your due date?” somene else asked, then adding, “Would like to know how far along you are because you look amazing!!!”

“Oh wow! So proud and happy to hear about the baby ! Such greatness,” one other fan wrote.

Krupa shared the news of surprise pregnancy on Monday, revealing a photo of the positive pregnancy test she took to confirm.

Krupa has always wanted to have children, and previously opened up to Life & Style about freezing her eggs.

“Thank goodness I froze my eggs. I would honestly be freaking out right now if I didn’t. You never know what life will bring,” she said.

“What if that moment comes when you can’t have kids? You don’t want to wake up one day and be like, ‘My God, what was I thinking?’ I decided a few years ago to freeze them so I would be safe,” Krupa added.

More recently, Krupa shared a video of getting an ultrasound done during a pregnancy check-up with her doctor.

She also revealed that she took her sister Marta Andretti, who married IndyCar Series driver — and American racing legacy — Marco Andretti.

At this time, Krupa does not appear to have announced her due date.