Joanna Gaines Sends Erin and Ben Napier's Daughter Helen a Care Package After She Breaks Her Leg

Joanna Gaines sent a sweet gift to Erin Napier and Ben Napier's daughter Helen after she broker her leg. The couple's child recently broke her tibia and fibia in a playground accident. So Gaines sent a little gift to help cheer her up.

In a photo Napier shared to her Instagram story, it's a picture of her daughter draped in a pink blanket, as she holds on to a letter the Gains' wrote her. In her caption she wrote, "'It says ninety six, and helen i hope you feel better.'" At the bottom of the IG story, Napier wrote, "Thank you for thinking of our baby, [Joanna Gaines]."

(Photo: Instagram )

The Home Town star recently gave an update of her three-year-old wearing a pink cast along with pink fuzzy socks to her Instagram to tell fans that she is in the recovery process. "It took a procedure with general anasthesia, rebreak and resetting her leg bones with a full leg cast once we made it back home to Mississippi, but my baby girl finally felt great today," she wrote. She then detailed her child's procedure and her current condition. "Dr. Kosko at @southernbonehattiesburg worked a miracle for Helen yesterday (and Higgy the tiger didn't hurt, thank you for that @sullivangrams and @therealrachelsullivan). She's gotten well wishes from around the world and wanted me to tell y'all: 'Thank you for checking on me!'"

It's still unkown as to how long Helen will be in the cast, but fans sent along more of their well wishes. "Oh my gosh Erin I am tearing up AGAIN for her. My goodness what a trooper she is. Prayers for you all as she recovers from this. I'm so glad y'all are home and settled for a while," one person wrote. Someone else said, "Bless her little heart...and yours! Praying for smooth sailing for that precious thing from her on out. Praying faithfully for complete healing for Helen."