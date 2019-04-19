Joanna Gaines Gets Surprised by Chip Gaines, ‘Sweet Kids’ Ahead of Birthday Celebrations

Joanna Gaines’ 41st birthday festivities started with a touching surprise from husband Chip and their kids.

The former Fixer Upper star teased the big moment with fans, sharing a photo of his youngest son Crew, 9 months to Twitter, sitting on the couch before they brought in her surprise breakfast in bed.

“Crew is ready to surprise [Joanna Gaines] with breakfast in bed.. happy birthday Joanna!” he wrote alongside the adorable image with the hashtag, “aka mom.”

Crew is ready to surprise ⁦@joannagaines⁩ with breakfast in bed.. happy birthday Joanna! #AkaMom pic.twitter.com/Eurxkb06Jz — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) April 19, 2019

Gaines then took to Instagram to share an adorable image of baby Crew in a high chair surrounded by pink, white and rose gold balloons.

“Sweet kids surprised me this morning with all my favorites: fresh flowers, hot donuts, breakfast tacos and a pretty color palette,” she captioned the image, adding a red heart emoji.

A lot has happened since Gaines’ 40th birthday, including the birth of her fifth baby. The mother-of-five also released a best-selling cookbook, Magnolia Table and an interior design book, Home Body, PEOPLE writes. She also wrote a children’s book, with her eldest children, Duke, 9, Drake, 13, Emma Kay, 8 and Ella Rose, 12, as co-writers to chronicle their adventures while starting a family garden.

Chip and Joanna are also busy filming and developing shows for their return to television on their own cable network, which is set to replace Discovery’s DIY Network in 2020.

“Our hope with this network is that it really feels like home,” Gaines said during the company’s upfront presentation. “I think when people come, they’ll find what they were looking for. Whether it’s design, gardening, cooking — that it resonates with people. We hope that people come, sit and they stay a while.”

Added Chip, “I can tell you that if you all will give us another chance, support us like you’ve done the last 6 or 7 years, we have a funny feeling that you won’t be disappointed. We couldn’t be more excited.”

The network, which is also set to debut its own website and streaming service, will feature shows focused on community, home, garden, food, wellness and design.

The project will also feature reruns of Fixer Upper, as well as a flagship series centered around the Gaines family and their businesses.