Joanna Gaines Celebrates ‘Ladies Night’ With Daughters in New Photo

Joanna Gaines is mom to five kids — sons Drake, Duke and Crew and daughters Ella Rose and Emmie Kay — but sometimes, she needs a ladies’ night!

The HGTV star enjoyed just that over the weekend with her two daughters, using Instagram to give fans a peek at their family fun.

Gaines shared a photo of one daughter relaxing in a chair, her feet in a pedicure tub and an eye mask on, as the other carefully attended to her sister’s face mask.

“Ladies’ night,” the designer captioned the moment.

While Gaines wasn’t pictured in the shot, she was clearly on-hand for the relaxing activity, and her daughters were well-prepared for plenty of beauty treatments with a bench of lotions and other necessities lined up next to them.

In addition to ladies’ night, the family also enjoyed Mediterranean night, with Gaines sharing a snap of a spread full of Greek-inspired foods on her Instagram Story on Sunday, showing off pita bread, various vegetables, multiple dips, a cold salad and what appeared to be baklava sitting on a white marble surface.

“Mediterranean night!” she wrote, adding that daughter Emmie had “asked for a side of ramen…”

After spending time with her family, Gaines likely headed back to work on her many projects, one of which is a just-announced children’s book the designer co-authored with her kids.

Gaines shared the news of the book on Monday, Jan. 14, revealing that the project is titled We Are the Gardeners and was inspired by her family’s adventures in their own garden.

“We wrote this children’s book together to tell the story of our journey in the garden – a story of trying and failing and trying again and never giving up,” she wrote on Insagram. “We hope it inspires you and your little ones to get outside, get your hands dirty, and grow something great!”

The book will be released on March 26 and is now available for preorder.

Gaines told PEOPLE that We Are the Gardeners is “Our way of sharing what the garden means to us, and the many adventures we’ve had along the way!”

“The garden has always been a place that inspires me,” she continued. “There’s something about digging deep into fresh soil or watching new life burst from what was not long ago just a tiny seed that reinforces what a gift life is. I think that’s part of why my kids have come to love spending time in the garden just as much as I do.”

“It can be a great teacher, if we pause long enough to notice all there is to learn,” Gaines added of her garden. “Where every day can be a lesson in hard work, and sometimes even in failure, but where there’s also growth worth celebrating.”

