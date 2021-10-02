Joan Collins Bashes Kardashians Over Plastic Surgery

Dynasty star Joan Collins‘ new book includes a blistering passage on the Kardashian-Jenner family, taking them to task for plastic surgery. She also called out her former Dynasty co-star Linda Evans and other celebrities who go under the knife. The comments appear in My Unapologetic Diaries, which will be available on Oct. 14.

In the new book, Dame Collins, 88, wrote that Evans’ co-stars joked about what procedures she may have had done. “Are you supposed to ignore somebody when they come in with tape on their eyelid?” Collins wrote, according to excerpts published by The Daily Mail. “Every one of the other actors was saying, ‘What do you think she had done?” She also suggested there was an “obesity crisis,” in reference to inflated lips. “Am I the only one who thinks there’s an obesity crisis? Those lips people have done, I think they look ludicrous. I’m sorry,” Collins wrote. “And if people want to go round looking like that I’m going to laugh at it.”

Collins then targeted the Kardashians with her wit, even though she mentioned that Kris Jenner is a close friend. “We all talk about it. Have you ever been in a hairdressers? The Kardashians, for instance,” she wrote. “Kris Jenner, their mother, is a good friend of mine and I don’t want to be rude about her children, but there’s an awful lot of surgery there and I’ve talked to my friends about it, as I’m sure you have, the bottoms, the tiny waists.”

The actress, whose career stretches all the way back to the early 1950s, defended her critical comments by noting that her own looks have been “relentlessly criticized” over the years. She also claimed she has never had any work done herself and was critical of her own looks. “I’ve got very thin legs and arms and shoulders but I put it on here, around the middle, which is why I’m wearing this loose top,” Collins said. “My doctor said I shouldn’t put on anymore. It’s not healthy.”

Hollywood isn’t Collins’ only target. She told the Daily Mail that she thinks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might be getting too much attention. “‘I feel that they’ve had enough oxygen, but what I will say is that I absolutely love Kate Middleton and Prince William and their three children,” she said. “I think they’re great, and I’d rather read about them because I think they do a lot for the country. I don’t really wish to talk about the other two.”

Collins has published several memoirs in the past, beginning with her first, Past Imperfect, in 1978. My Unapologetic Diaries is her first book since 2013 and will not be her last. She told the Daily Mail her next book will be called My Covid Diaries. “That will be a saga of fury,” she said.