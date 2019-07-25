Jennifer Lopez Posts Epic 50th Late Night Birthday Bash Video, and Fans Are Head-Banging With Her

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 50th birthday in style Wednesday night, with fiancé Alex Rodriguez on hand to document the singer’s “bday turn up.” Lopez re-posted a video from Rodriguez that showed her at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s sprawling estate in Miami dancing to “All the Way Up” by Fat Joe and Remy Ma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2019 at 11:55pm PDT

“A lil bday turn up,” Lopez captioned the video with a purple heart emoji and the hashtags it’s my party and all the way up.

In his original post with the video, Rodriguez wrote, “TONIGHT was a Jenny from the Block party, and we took it from the Bronx all the way to the 305!!! Happy 5-0 [Jennifer Lopez]. Te amo mucho.”

Lopez’s fans, including some famous ones at that, immediately took to the comments section of her post to gush over her.

“More pls!” Today show anchor Hoda Kotb wrote alongside three red heart emojis.

“Was soooooooo [fire emojis],” wrote photographer Steven Gomillion.

Lopez’s vocal coach, Stevie Mackey, wrote, “Such a perfect fun night!!”

“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman ever,” one fan wrote.

“Stand up!!! Happy Birthday Boricua Queen,” another said.

“50 WHERE SIS?!?!” someone else wrote.

“Now THAT’S a party!!! Happy birthday gorgeous,” another person said.

In her Instagram Stories, Lopez re-posted birthday wishes from famous friends like Rita Ora, Kim Kardashian, Donatella Versace, Billy Joel and Rodriguez.

Rodriguez also shared clips to his own Instagram Stories of the party’s huge tiered cake, fireworks display and more — including the birthday girl herself performing a song while lifted up on someone’s shoulders.

Lopez wore a sexy metallic cut-out dress with a high slit along the leg, adding a high ponytail and large hoop earrings. Meanwhile, Rodriguez donned a dapper black suit and tie.

DJ Cassidy, who previously deejayed at Lopez’s 40th birthday party, and DJ Don Hot spun music until the early hours of the morning. At one point, DJ Khaled and Ashanti also jumped on the microphone during the event, as did rapper Fat Joe and his wife Lorena Cartagena.

The night also included special performances from Lopez’s 11-year-old twins, Maximillian and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony; the siblings serenaded their mom with a birthday rap and song.

Earlier in the day, Rodriguez shared a sweet video montage of Lopez for her birthday. “Hi baby girl, just want to wish you a happy birthday,” the former MLB star said in the clip. “I cannot believe this, baby girl. Since we’ve been together you have made me feel like every day is my birthday.”

“Thank you for your passion, and your energy, and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do,” he added. “You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one.”