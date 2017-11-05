Jimmy Fallon’s Mother Gloria Dies

Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria Fallon, died on Saturday, a representative for the Tonight Show host said.

“Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday,” the rep told Entertainment Tonight. “Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: ‘Tonight Show’ Co-Star Implies Jimmy Fallon Lost a Family Member Following Late Night Absence.

The news comes after Fallon was forced to cancel the Friday episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon because of a “private family matter.” Although no further details were revealed at the time, a source told ET that his mother was sick.

Jimmy comes from a very close-knit family, and together with the rest of his loved ones, they are by her side right now,” the source told ET.

The 43-year-old Fallon hasn’t said much about his parents and is known for keeping his family private. However, he did tell Howard Stern in June that his mother was once a nun.

“My mom was a nun at one point,” Fallon said. She was only a nun for a week before she left the sisterhood.

More: Talk Show Host Jimmy Fallon Cancels Taping for ‘Family Matter’

Fallon said his parents went to the same Brooklyn high school, but they didn’t date until after her short term as a nun ended.

Fallon’s father, James W. Fallon, is a Vietnam veteran. The comedian has a sister, also named Gloria. Fallon and Gloria were born in Brooklyn, but raised in Saugerties, New York.

“My dad was in Vietnam, and he was in a doo-wop group. My mom was like a total square; she wasn’t allowed to leave her stoop in Brooklyn,” Fallon told New York Magazine in 1999. “She was a nun for about a month, but then she was like, ‘You know what? I didn’t get the calling!’ Ha! When did Sound of Music come out? I think there was like a thing where everyone wanted to be a nun.”

NBC hasn’t announced if Tonight Show tapings will resume on Monday.