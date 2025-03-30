Jim Parsons Has Only Taken 3 On-Screen Roles Since ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Ended

The Big Bang Theory ended almost six years ago, and while Jim Parsons has been busy since then, he’s actually only done three on-screen roles.

Despite winning Emmys and Golden Globe Awards for his role as Sheldon Cooper on the CBS sitcom, he hasn’t taken on many more roles. But it’s not because he can’t land them.

The actor has been working mostly off-camera since TBBT. He’s served as executive producer on shows such as Big Bang prequel Young Sheldon, which he was also the narrator on, and Fox’s Call Me Kat, starring Big Bang Theory co-star Mayim Bialik. That being said, it’s also possible he might just wanted to take a bit of a breather since he was playing the same role for 12 years. However, there were still three on-screen roles that he did take on in recent years. And that doesn’t include reprising Sheldon for Young Sheldon’s series finale last year.

The Boys in the Band

THE BOYS IN THE BAND (2020) Jim Parsons as Michael. Cr. Scott Everett White/NETFLIX ©2020

From producer Ryan Murphy, The Boys in the Band is a 2020 Netflix drama based on the Tony Award-winning play. It follows a group of nine gay men who gather for a birthday party in 1968 New York City – only to find the drinks and laughs interrupted when a visitor from the host’s past turns the evening upside down.”

Parsons portrayed Michael, the host and catalyst for most of the drama of the play, and is the “smartly groomed” frenemy of Zachary Quinto’s Harold. Parsons portrayed the role in 2018 on Broadway, with the rest of the cast also reprising their roles from the Broadway revival. The cast also starred Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins.

Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD: JIM PARSONS as HENRY WILSON in Episode 103 of HOLLYWOOD Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

From Murphy and Ian Brennan, Hollywood is a miniseries that premiered on Netflix in 2020. It “follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender, and sexuality that continue to this day.”

Parsons played Henry Wilson, a fictionalized version of the Hollywood talent agent whose clients included Jake Picking’s Rock Hudson. He was nominated for the 2020 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Joe Mantello, Dylan McDermott, Jeremy Pope, Holland Taylor, Samara Weaving, and Patti LuPone also starred.

Spoiler Alert

Play video

Spoiler Alert is a 2022 romantic dramedy based on the 2017 memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies by Michael Ausiello. The film “is a heartwarming, funny and life-affirming story of how Michael and Kit’s relationship is transformed and deepened when one of them falls ill.”

Parsons, who was a producer, portrays Ausiello, a TV Guide writer who meets a photographer named Kit Cowan (Ben Aldridge) at a gay nightclub, and their relationship is more than a roller coaster. The film also stars Sally Field, Bill Irwin, Antoni Porowski, Nikki M. James, Jeffery Self, and Tara Summers.