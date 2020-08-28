Jim Gaffigan Unleashes on Donald Trump Supporters in Passionate Twitter Rant: 'We Need to Call Trump the Con Man That He Is'

Comedian Jim Gaffigan was left in a less than stellar mood following the conclusion of the Republican National Convention. Shortly after President Donald Trump took the stage to deliver a 70-minute address formally accepting his party's presidential nomination, the comedian took two Twitter to launch a near 20 tweet rant targeting the president and his supporters.

excuse me while I treat myself to confronting some asshole trolls... — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

During his address, the president called the upcoming election the most important in the country's history, noting the "two visions" of the different political parties. He said that the November election "will decide whether we save the American dream or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny," adding that it "will decide whether we rapidly create millions of high-paying jobs or whether we crush our industries and send millions of these jobs overseas as has foolishly been done for many decades." His speech came amid a growing death toll from the coronavirus pandemic and growing unrest across the nation following the police shootings of Black Americans, most recently Jacob Blake.

Gaffigan, however, had no time for Trump, blasting him as a "traitor," a "con man," a "criminal," and a "fascist who has no belief in law." He also criticized the president's supporters, encouraging them to "wake up." Keep scrolling to read Gaffigan's full rant.