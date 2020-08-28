Jim Gaffigan Unleashes on Donald Trump Supporters in Passionate Twitter Rant: 'We Need to Call Trump the Con Man That He Is'

By Allison Schonter

Comedian Jim Gaffigan was left in a less than stellar mood following the conclusion of the Republican National Convention. Shortly after President Donald Trump took the stage to deliver a 70-minute address formally accepting his party's presidential nomination, the comedian took two Twitter to launch a near 20 tweet rant targeting the president and his supporters.

During his address, the president called the upcoming election the most important in the country's history, noting the "two visions" of the different political parties. He said that the November election "will decide whether we save the American dream or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny," adding that it "will decide whether we rapidly create millions of high-paying jobs or whether we crush our industries and send millions of these jobs overseas as has foolishly been done for many decades." His speech came amid a growing death toll from the coronavirus pandemic and growing unrest across the nation following the police shootings of Black Americans, most recently Jacob Blake.

Gaffigan, however, had no time for Trump, blasting him as a "traitor," a "con man," a "criminal," and a "fascist who has no belief in law." He also criticized the president's supporters, encouraging them to "wake up." Keep scrolling to read Gaffigan's full rant.

Gaffigan went on to target former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz, who delivered a speech during the RNC earlier this week. During his speech, Holtz largely criticized the Biden-Harris ticket, stating that it "is the most radically pro-abortion campaign in history" and that "they and other politicians are Catholics in name only and abandon innocent lives. President Trump protects those lives. I trust President Trump." The speech prompted the university president to issue a statement distancing the university from Holtz.

 

In his rant, Gaffigan also made mention of Obama and hit back at "socialist name calling."

 

Gaffigan then went on to directly criticize the president and his time in office, pointing towards a number of things to make his point.

 

Towards the end of his lengthy rant, the comedian encouraged Trump's supporters to "wake up," and also slammed Fox News as a "biased" news source.

 

Gaffigan ended the rant with a final warning.

 

The tweet storm drew plenty of attention, with Gaffigan's name even beginning to trend. It also drew plenty of mixed opinions, with some meeting his criticism with criticism of their own while others applauded him for speaking out.

 

