Jim Gaffigan Unleashes on Donald Trump Supporters in Passionate Twitter Rant: 'We Need to Call Trump the Con Man That He Is'
Comedian Jim Gaffigan was left in a less than stellar mood following the conclusion of the Republican National Convention. Shortly after President Donald Trump took the stage to deliver a 70-minute address formally accepting his party's presidential nomination, the comedian took two Twitter to launch a near 20 tweet rant targeting the president and his supporters.
excuse me while I treat myself to confronting some asshole trolls...— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020
During his address, the president called the upcoming election the most important in the country's history, noting the "two visions" of the different political parties. He said that the November election "will decide whether we save the American dream or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny," adding that it "will decide whether we rapidly create millions of high-paying jobs or whether we crush our industries and send millions of these jobs overseas as has foolishly been done for many decades." His speech came amid a growing death toll from the coronavirus pandemic and growing unrest across the nation following the police shootings of Black Americans, most recently Jacob Blake.
Gaffigan, however, had no time for Trump, blasting him as a "traitor," a "con man," a "criminal," and a "fascist who has no belief in law." He also criticized the president's supporters, encouraging them to "wake up." Keep scrolling to read Gaffigan's full rant.
Look Trumpers I get it. As a kid I was a cubs fan and I know you stick by your team no matter what but he's a traitor and a con man who doesn't care about you. Deep down you know it. I'm sure you enjoy pissing people off but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal.— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020
I know you hate snobs and elites I get it but look at Ivana and that douche bag Jerod. Think they are on your side? Do you think they've ever done a real days work in their lives. Wake up— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020
Gaffigan went on to target former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz, who delivered a speech during the RNC earlier this week. During his speech, Holtz largely criticized the Biden-Harris ticket, stating that it "is the most radically pro-abortion campaign in history" and that "they and other politicians are Catholics in name only and abandon innocent lives. President Trump protects those lives. I trust President Trump." The speech prompted the university president to issue a statement distancing the university from Holtz.
Fuck Lou Holtz. Biden is Catholic in name only? Compared to who? How many abortions did trump pay for? How many women has he raped? How many times did pull the shit he did in Ukraine. Wake up. He's a crook and a con man.— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020
What bravery from the cowards who are against equal justice. Wake up. Don't you know history will make you the fool.— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020
In his rant, Gaffigan also made mention of Obama and hit back at "socialist name calling."
Please dont buy that socialist crap either. Obviously Obama wasn't a socialist. This is all lies to scare you and you know it. Biden is not radical. Are you serious?— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020
Remember everything Trump accuses the Democrats of he's guilt of. Dont let the socialist name calling distract you from the fact he is a fascist who has no belief in law.— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020
Gaffigan then went on to directly criticize the president and his time in office, pointing towards a number of things to make his point.
You know Trump just creates enemies. You know you can't trust him. You know he been incompetent during this crisis. You know all those people didn't need to die. Trump talks about the Space Program and you can't safely go to a movie. Wake up— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020
Trump budding up with dictators is RADICAL. Trump having interfering with the justice department is RADICAL. Trump pandering to the police and army (I gave 3 raises) is RADICAL.— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020
Towards the end of his lengthy rant, the comedian encouraged Trump's supporters to "wake up," and also slammed Fox News as a "biased" news source.
Trump derangement syndrome is part of the con. Wake up. you know Fox News is biased and full of loons. it's how they gaslight and silence criticism. Do you think any of those congressional republicans really believe in Trump or do they fear him dont want to end up like Flake.— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020
Gaffigan ended the rant with a final warning.
Heading to bed but remember— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020
- If you want to sound crazy please tell me about THE DEEP STATE.
- To sound stupid please be against CANCEL CULTURE but then accuse anyone with an opinion of Virtue signaling.
- Trump Derangement Syndrome is meant to distract from the con of Don
The tweet storm drew plenty of attention, with Gaffigan's name even beginning to trend. It also drew plenty of mixed opinions, with some meeting his criticism with criticism of their own while others applauded him for speaking out.
You probably just lost a lot of followers for this one. Stick to comedy.— Karen Clark (@luvbeingirish) August 28, 2020
Jim Gaffigan just unburdened himself in spectacular fashion, and more power to him pic.twitter.com/nBXO2a7Ni5— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 28, 2020
