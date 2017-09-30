Jim Carrey Is Firing Back at the Family of His Ex-Girlfriend Who Died by Suicide

Jim Carrey’s lawsuit over the suicide of his ex-girlfriend just took a messy new turn, but he’s fighting back.

The actor has been sued for the wrongful death of Cathriona White, who overdosed on prescription drugs in Oct. 2015. The plaintiffs are White’s estranged husband Mark Burton and mother Brigid Sweetman.

The pair says that the Ace Ventura actor got her addicted to the drugs when they dated in 2012. In newly released court documents, they also claim he gave her herpes and then “manipulated her, shamed her, exploited her, threatened her, and used his handlers and attorneys to silence her” when she confronted him about it.

Carrey’s battling back against the lawsuit because he had already privately settled with the family to avoid a public legal battle. He has filed a cross-complaint alleging that the pair and lawyer Filippo Marchino are extorting him.

“Unfortunately, I made the mistake three years ago of giving in and settling false claims made against me by Mr. Marchino, on behalf of Cat, as mounting a public defense is a very costly and painful process,” Carrey told The Wrap. “At the time I felt Cat was being exploited by Marchino… I will not give in a second time to these same fraudulent charges initiated by Cat’s husband in name but not substance Mark Burton, and her estranged mother. Nor am I responsible for what these desperate characters have inadvertently unearthed about the woman I adored.

“I was clearly blinded by my affection. Regardless, I will hold a place of empathy, and forgiveness for Cat and continue to focus on the many blessings in this life.”

Michael Avenatti, the plaintiffs’ attorney, has already tried to discredit Carrey’s counter-suit in a statement to the same outlet.

“Jim Carrey is so desperate to avoid the public knowing the truth about his own outrageous conduct, that he has now resorted to outlandish accusations against innocent people,” Avenatti said. “The guy is incoherent and unhinged. He needs help.”