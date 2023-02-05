Jim Beaver, 'The Ranch' and 'Supernatural' Alum, Reveals 'Aggressive' Cancer Battle

Jim Beaver, the reliable character actor best known for roles on The Boys, Supernatural, Justified, and The Ranch, revealed he's faced a cancer battle in recent years. According to E! News, Beaver posted about his diagnosis of prostate cancer and the treatments he underwent since the fall of 2018 to reach a cancer-free status.

In the Feb. 3 post on Facebook, Beaver revealed he kept the news to himself "the past few years, but public comments online convinced him to go public. "In the fall of 2018, I was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer," Beaver wrote, adding that he first underwent six months of hormone treatment in Houston, Texas as M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. The treatment was to "reduce his testosterone levels" and "cool down" his prostate in preparation for surgery.

That surgery would follow in 2019, spending one night in the hospital after his "robotic laparoscopic surgery" at the Houston hospital. "Little or no muscle was cut, so my recovery was rapid, and I was quickly on my feet, though a typical urinary incontinence dogged me for a few months," he added. "But for major surgery, it was remarkably free of pain (except for the rampant 'inflation') and I was fully active far quicker than I was when I had an appendectomy in 1954!"

Beaver also took a moment to credit his ex-wife Sarah Spiegel for helping him during his medical emergency. Beaver said Spiegel was "extraordinarily helpful in helping me dress (there's a catheter and bag for a few days) and handle the luggage when we flew back from Houston, and she was a kind and attentive mate during this time who took care of what needs I had trouble with." The couple was married in 2019 but he divorced her in 2022.

"It's been 3 1/2 years since the surgery and I am cancer free," Beaver noted. "There was no sign of spreading immediately after the surgery, and none since. I have been in full health since recovering from the operation, and my doctor recently told me that I am in astonishingly good health for a man in my age group. I am deeply blessed."

Beaver also stressed the importance of being tested for prostate cancer or a familial history of the disease. He also pushed for the yearly prostate exams, noting how he had undergone the test annually.

"The reason I wanted to go public with this is that I caught the evidence of a very aggressive cancer quite early," Beaver added. "Yeah, we all know the dumb jokes about the exam. You know what's dumber? Getting prostate cancer when you could have prevented it. Don't be an idjit. Get the digit. Be safe. Be smart."