Jessie J Reveals She Cannot Have Children During Concert With Channing Tatum in Attendance

Jessie J opened up to her fans during a recent concert in London, sharing some personal news about some news she received four years ago.

Before performing her song “Four Letter Word,” she told her audience at the Royal Albert Hall, “So four years ago, I was told that I couldn’t have children, and it’s OK, I’m going to have children, trust me. When the doctor told me, my reaction was, ‘Oh hell nooooooo,’” she sang as the audience applauded.

“And I don’t tell you guys for sympathy. I’m one of millions of women, and of men, that have gone through this and will go through this, and it can’t become something that defines us,” she continued. “But, I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and of sadness. But, also to give myself joy and give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard.”

“So if you’ve ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it, or have lost a child, then please know you are not alone in your pain,” the 30-year-old said before starting the song.

The track has lyrics like, “I pray I get the chance to bloom / I can be a six letter word, but four letter word is you. / B-A-B-Y / This just changed my life / Can’t believe, I can’t believe, I can’t believe I don’t have time.”

Jessie J’s new boyfriend, Channing Tatum, attended said concert and took to Instagram to gush over her vulnerability.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall,” he wrote alongside a photo of her onstage. “Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

The two have been very supportive on social media of one another’s work since dating reports first surfaced.

The “Price Tag” singer took to Instagram last weekend, sharing a video from the opening night of Tatum’s Magic Mike stage show in London.

“Magic Mike London Opening Night,” she captioned a photo on Instagram, adding a string of emojis including the eggplant and flexed bicep. “Congratulations [Channing] What a show… Ladies and Gentlemen you don’t want to miss this.”

The couple’s romance was first rumored in October as sources called the relationship “casual.” Since then, Tatum has attended several of Jessie J‘s concerts and even took his and Jenna Dewan‘s 5-year-old daughter to one of her shows.

“Channing is her biggest fan,” a source said at the time. “He flies all over the U.S. to attend her concerts.”

“He loves that Jessie has her own successful career and he’s a big fan of her music,” another said. “He has watched her perform and has plans to attend more of her concerts.”

Meanwhile, Jenna Dewan also has a new man in her life following her split from Tatum earlier this year.

“I am very happy,” she told Us Weekly about her romance with Shameless actor Steve Kazee.