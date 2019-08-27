Jessie J Abandons Social Media, Just Like Boyfriend Channing Tatum Did

Just three weeks after her boyfriend Channing Tatum announced that he was taking a social media hiatus, Jessie J announced that she, too, is taking a break from Instagram. The “Bang Bang” singer made the announcement on her Instagram Story on Saturday, stating that she is stepping away from the social media platform to focus her attention on recording a new album.

“Done it before. Doing it again,” the 31-year-old wrote. “Having a break from the gram. To get out my phone and into REAL LIFE. I spend way too much time scrolling through BS.”

“For the record I’m OK. Happy, healthy and sane,” she added in the caption. “People often presume to come off Instagram you are going through some shit. Lol. Actually it’s the opposite. Im in such a good place that I want to respect and nurture that looking up and not looking down. Instagram is fun, but it isn’t real life. I’m off to write a new album.”

“Telling just the people who support me. Love you all. Be back soon. Refreshed and refuelled and ad-libbing OBVIOUSLY,” she continued, urging her followers to “try and instagram cleanse every once in a while – it can do you no harm.”

The news comes less than three weeks after Tatum announced on Aug. 7 that he was taking “a break,” citing similar reasons.

“I’m gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute,” he wrote in part. “I’ve been trying to get inspired and create again. And to be honest I don’t really feel, or at least I haven’t felt very creative on social in the last couple years now. I’m gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone. I’ll probably come back at some point. But if I do I want to have a direction or a clear point of view of why I’m on here and what I’m putting out there.”

Although Tatum and Jessie were first linked in October after they were said to have already dated for “a couple of months,” they did not make their relationship Instagram official until the following month, when Tatum posted about sitting in the audience for one of Jessie’s concerts.

In the months since, the duo has been all but inseparable and have been spending a significant amount of time together in the U.K., where they are believed to be living together. Sources allege that the couple is renting a mansion together in Suffolk, which allows them to “enjoy the peace and tranquility of the countryside.”