Jessica Simpson Dresses up as Willie Nelson for Halloween

Jessica Simpson ditched her typical sexy costumes to pay tribute to a fellow Texas native this Halloween.

The actress and singer looked almost unrecognizable as she dressed up as Willie Nelson to trick-or-treat with her family. She donned long locks with two braids and a patriotic bandana, a gray beard, western-style outfit, cowboy boots and a guitar to impersonate the singer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At her side was husband Eric Johnson, who was dressed as country legend Waylon Jennings in a white shirt, black vest, black hair and cowboy hat. He completed the look with a guitar of his own.

Willie & Waylon #Halloween2017 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

Fans couldn’t get enough of Simpson and Johnson’s couples costume and praised the pair on Instagram.

Up Next: Jessica Simpson Hilariously Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton

“Just when I thought you couldn’t get any cooler?!?! Soooo amazing!!” one fan wrote. Another added, “Never knew Willie was so curvaceous.”

In another snap from Simpson, she showed off the whole family’s festive looks.

Willie, Waylon, Belle and Cowboy Ace #Halloween2017 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

While she and Johnson posed with their guitars, their 5-year-old daughter Maxwell gave a sweet smile in her Belle costume from Beauty and the Beast, complete with her hair dyed to match the Disney character’s brown locks. The couple’s 4-year-old son Ace stood with a serious look, dressed head to toe as a cowboy.

Simpson and Johnson take Halloween seriously every year, with each couples costume becoming more elaborate than the last.

In 2016, the husband and wife channeled Grease vibes by dressing as Danny Zuko and Simpson’s take on leading lady “Sandra Double Dee.”

Danny Zuko and “Sandra Double Dee” 👻 #AboutLastNight A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Nov 1, 2016 at 2:19pm PDT

In 2015, the pair hilariously impersonated Clark Griswald and Christie Brinkley as “Girl in the Red Ferrari” from National Lampoon’s Vacation.

Griswold and Brinkley #HappyHalloween 📷by @kristingram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Nov 1, 2015 at 1:55pm PST

Simpson’s take on the sexy model even caught Brinkley’s attention. She reposted the festive photo and wrote, “How cute is this? Our National Lampoon was lampooned to PERFECTION!”

“You guys look hot and hilarious!” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model added.

Simpson replied with a totally NSFW response, though we’d expect nothing less: “OMG @christiebrinkley you just made my husband cream his jeans!”

Photo credit: Instagram / @jessicasimpson