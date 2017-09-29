Jessica Simpson’s Throwback Will Throw You Off

Jessica Simpson is giving her Instagram followers a glimpse into her childhood years with her latest “Throwback Thursday” post. The Dukes of Hazzard actress took to social media to upload a humorous pic that shows her sporting bangs and glasses as a youngster.

You can thank @ashleesimpsonross for my sweet bangs 💇🏼😬 #TBT #puberme A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Sep 28, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

According to Simpson, her haircut was done by her younger sister, pop singer Ashlee Simpson Ross.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You can thank @ashleesimpsonross for my sweet bangs #TBT #puberme,” she captioned the photo.

The picture shows the mother of two as a young girl wearing oversized glasses with her close-cropped bangs teased over her forehead. The comical pic was well-received by Simpson’s fans.

“Lol that’s cute though,” one Instagram user wrote.

“So cute! I did that to my sister when we were little too!” another commented.

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Simpson has garnered attention on Instagram. She was actually on the receiving end of social media backlash after posting a photo of her son’s first haircut.

“First haircut,” the 37-year-old wrote in the caption. “Thanks [hair stylist Jessie Holiday] for making my stud look all grown up.”

First haircut ✔️ (Thanks @jessieholiday for making my stud look all grown up 😢) #ACEKNUTE A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

After sharing the snap on the internet, some of Simpson’s critics slammed her son’s former haircut that made him “look like a girl.”

“Yay!! So much better. You can tell he’s a boy now,” said one user. “Finally! He looks like a boy!”

“Now you can see that cute face…long hair belongs on girls, not boys,” another commented.

Simpson has been given flack on multiple prior occasions about her social media posts. However, it seems as if Simpson isn’t too fazed by the criticism as she continues to post photos of her children and funny throwback photos of herself.