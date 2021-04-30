Jessica Simpson Teases 'Secret' Relationships With Famous Musicians No One Knows About

✖

Jessica Simpson has had relationships with multiple singers including her ex-husband Nick Lachey and ex-boyfriend John Mayer, but the designer just revealed that she has dated a few other famous musicians that no one has known about. The reveal came up during Simpson's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show this week, where host Drew Barrymore praised her for making it "viable" for other celebrities to launch brands after the success of Simpson's The Jessica Simpson Collection.

"We would watch people at the airport or walking down the street. We love street style," Simpson recalled. "I was dating a guy at the time, and I would look at everybody and how they dressed their very best to be at his concert and like what was their outfit and that really was kind of my mold." Barrymore honed in on the mention of Simpson's ex, asking, "I’m like hmmm, I wonder what concert that was?"

"Well I have dated a couple of musicians, some under the radar that people don’t know about," Simpson replied. "We’ve got to keep some secrets. That is definitely not being told." The 40-year-old added that she decided to keep some of her romances private due to her negative experiences dating in Hollywood.

"I felt like anytime it started to get a little bit serious I was the person to run from," she said. "Because every guy would be listening to their publicist who would be like, 'Stay away, stay away, you’ll never be a respected actor, you’ll never be a respected musician if you are dating her,' but that was back then, at least that was the excuses I heard." In 2014, Simpson married Eric Johnson, and the couple shares daughters Maxwell, 8, and Birdie, 2, and son Ace, 7.

The mom of three got candid about her relationships with Lachey, Mayer and other exes in her 2020 memoir, Open Book, and recently released an updated edition that features pages from her journal. "Whether I was mad at myself in a moment, whether I was heartbroken, whether I was confused, I just think owning all of those emotions on paper and confronting them is so important," she previously told Entertainment Tonight, sharing that she decided nothing was "too intimate" to be published.

"My only competition is with myself, and that is actually the toughest competitor," she said. "... We have this life, right? So you might as well live every day as good as you can."