Jessica Simpson Rocks Daisy Dukes And Huge High Heels

It’s been over 15 years since Jessica Simpson first donned those denim short-shorts for her role as Daisy Duke in the Dukes of Hazard remake, but her affinity for them hasn’t waned.

Earlier this week, Jessica was photographed at the Paradise Beach Cove Cafe in Malibu rocking a pair of Daisy Duke shorts, along with a cowboy hat and pair of platform heels that appear to be from her own line of footwear.

She also wore a plain white t-shirt under a long-sleeved flannel in the photos shared by The Daily Mail.

Basically, she was reliving those glory days of riding alongside Bo and Luke. Or, rather, Seann William Scott and Johnny Knoxville.

Jessica was also pictured heading down to the beach with her husband, Eric Johnson, who is a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers.

The couple began dating in 2010, were married in 2014, and have two children together. Their daughter’s name is Maxwell Drew (born in May of 2012) and their son is named Ace Knute (born in June of 2013).

The Dukes of Hazard remake wasn’t the end of Jessica’s reinvention as the new millennium’s Daisy Duke, as she actually played the role again a few years ago in a Funny or Die spoof called The Babadooks of Hazzard.

Her last official starring film role was in 2008 when she played Private Megan Valentine in Private Valentine: Blonde & Dangerous.

In addition to her scaled back acting career, she’s also taken a break from music it seems, as she hasn’t put out an album since 2010.

Keep Jessica busy these days are her various fashion and apparel lines. She even recently launched a new line of workout gear.

Settling into family life seems to suit the country-raised girl just fine.