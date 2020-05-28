Jessica Simpson Reveals Early Morning Workout Selfie

✖

Jessica Simpson has been trying to make the most of her time while in quarantine. The former Rolling Stone cover girl posted a selfie to Instagram Wednesday morning just after an early-morning workout.

"Woke up before all three kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I," Simpson wrote in the caption. "Move move move for your own mental health." Based on her recent posts, alone time is something of a rarity for the mother of three. Though she seems to enjoy domestic life, she clearly appreciated a few moments to herself.

On Saturday, Simpson used the photo-sharing platform to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the day she met her husband, Eric Johnson. "I fell head over slippers in love with this perfect man 10 years ago today," she wrote at the time "By chance, he knocked on my dreamy cottage door (sigh), I let him in and never let him leave. He is mine, I am his... forever." The couple married back in July of 2014 in Montecito, California. The couple shares three children, daughters 8-year-old Maxwell Drew and 1-year-old Birdie Mae along with 6-year-old son Ace Knute.

Simpson also spoke out against some body-shaming remarks that were written about her and then-boyfriend John Mayer when they attended the Met Gala in 2007. The annual event was canceled this year due to coronavirus, so Vogue posted an oral history of the star-studded affair. The outlet's creative digital director, Sally Singer, said that Simpson's "breasts maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet" and later her "breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I'm looking at them."

In response Simpson once again took to Instagram, this time posting a famous photo of Sophia Loren staring disapprovingly at Jayne Mansfield's cleavage. "Feeling a little like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) oral history of the [Met Ball] where I am body-shamed by [Sally Singer]," she wrote. "But in all seriousness, I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world's opinions about it for my entire adult life. To read this much-anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating."