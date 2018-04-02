Jessica Simpson Goes All-Floral for Easter Photo

Jessica Simpson knows how to put together a family photo!

The Newlyweds star rocked a pastel floral look for Easter alongside daughter Maxwell, 5, who wore a matching dress to mom while smiling by brother Ace, 4, who is matching father Eric Johnson in a spring-themed linen suit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy Easter from my family to yours!🐣🐰 🌺” Simpson captioned the photo on Instagram Sunday, adding the hashtags “#yeswematch” and “#twinning.”

Maxwell, with her long blonde hair and sweet smile, looks more and more like her famous mom every day, which fans were quick to point out in the comments section.

“She’s just like mom!” one person commented.

Others were simply blown away by the family coordination.

“Now that is a stunning family. Picture perfect,” one person said.

“Ok like this is the most beautiful family photo ever ♥️♥️♥️” another added.

A third chimed in: “Beautiful! Show em how it’s done, Jess!”

According to Simpson’s Instagram Stories, the family also hosted a beautiful Easter celebration. There was a donut wall and a balloon arrangement that were sure to make the holiday a ton of fun for all.

Simpson’s fit figure was on full display during the Easter celebration, which she has credited in the past to an interesting source.

In a May 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said the secret to her luscious tresses is “Texas,” while “family” is the reason for her toned legs. She also credits a “push up bra” for giving her chest the perfect boost it needs so she can rock low-cut dresses, and as for the source of her body confidence?

“Sex,” she answered.

Simpson had no problem spilling her body secrets, but was more discreet when talking about her sexy marriage with her hubby.

“I can’t give that away or you’ll all have a sexy marriage like me,” she said.

Photo credit: Instagram / @Jessica Simpson