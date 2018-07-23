Jessica Simpson’s Most Controversial Mom Moments on Instagram

While Jessica Simpson is well known as a lovable pop singer, fashion designer and devoted mom of two, not everyone is as generous when it comes to the 38-year-old multi-hyphenate.

The mom of two has faced some serious backlash on her social media in the past, but she usually doesn’t let the mommy shamers get her down.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When her fans were ‘green with envy’

?Green with Envy? ??‍♀️ @giannandreahair ? @joycebonelli ??????? A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Dec 8, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

Simpson shared a particularly sultry photo to her Instagram in early December wearing a bright green robe. While she captioned the photo “Green with envy,” it sounded like some of her followers were actually the jealous ones.

“Is this how a mother of two little children really wants to act?” one person wrote. “Get it together Jessica, those days should be behind you.”

“Getting ready to go to a PTA meeting?” another chimed in.

When she let her daughter wear makeup

This is NOT an #ad, @maccosmetics is my daughter’s favorite store! Mommy-Daughter Day with #MAXIDREW #girlygoth A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Nov 29, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

In November, Simpson received backlash for what looked like an innocent “mother-daughter day.” She and her 5-year-old daughter, Maxwell, were spending time at what Simpson said was Maxwell’s favorite place: MAC Cosmetics.

Some of Simpson’s followers were offended that Simpson let her young daughter try on makeup.

“She’s to [sic] young for make-up. Your [sic] going to regret it. Trust me,” one person wrote.

“Her favorite store?? OMG. She should be playing outside or learning about the world not sitting in a chair putting on make up at MAC. What’s wrong with you,” another person asked.

Others came to Simpson’s defense, calling out the negative commenters.

“She is having fun, did you not read the caption?! She is in her favourite shop. What’s more fun than that? How about you parent your own and not make comments on how others parent theirs. Smh,” one person commented.

When she dyed her daughter’s hair for Halloween

Willie, Waylon, Belle and Cowboy Ace #Halloween2017 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Many were up in arms when Simpson had the nerve to use a temporary hair dye on Maxwell’s hair for her Halloween costume this year, Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

“Did she dye her daughters hair i thought it was a blond ?” one person wrote.

“You dyed your little girls hair???” another said. “Wasn’t her daughter blonde? And that doesn’t look like a wig either,” another quipped.

Complaints like “Please don’t tell me she dyed her daughters hair!!!” and “I love jessica, but she dyed her daughters hair,” littered the comment section of the sweet Instgram post.

Some defended Simpson’s decision to let her daughter have fun on Halloween.

“Y’all need to relax about [Maxwell’s] hair she didn’t dye her hair you can see her blonde hair in her braid if you look close Jessica probably used a temporary root touch up spray in brown for her costume so it’ll wash out so relax y’all jeez,” someone wrote.

When her pigtails weren’t ‘age appropriate’

Channeling my inner school girl #fall17 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Oct 17, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

In October, the blonde bombshell shared a promo for her fashion line in which she channeled her “inner school girl.” The mom of two wore her hair in two high pigtails, which some chastised for not being “age appropriate.”

“Pigtails? Not flattering at all. Maybe if you were 2 lol,” wrote one.

“No pigtails please. It is not age appropriate,” another wrote.

But some came to her defense.

“Idk why people are making comments about pigtails. You look nice. I’m 32 a mother of 5 and wear pigtails sometimes and still love wearing bows,” one said.

“I wear them too plus I got two girls who loves mommy to wear them just like them end of the story,” another said in support.

When she shared a NSFW birthday photo for her husband

38 IS GREAT ?#IAMSOHOTFORYOU A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Some of Simpson’s followers questioned her parenting skills after she shared a particularly cheeky photo of herself bending over in front of her husband, Eric Johnson, on his 38th birthday in September.

In the snap, Simpson is seen showing off her booty in a German lacey skirt ensemble and thong, bending down in front of Johnson, who is seen standing with his arms outstretched.

While some of Simpson’s fans loved the steamy snap, sharing comments like “relationship goals” and “Love your sense of humor”, many of Simpson’s followers were not happy with her post, putting her parenting style on blast.

“You’re discussing! [sic] Have a little discretion for your parents & children-you should be reported!” one person wrote, adding the hashtag, #selfish.

“This is pathetic and lacks any and all class,” someone else wrote. “Go down on your husband for his bday if you want…..we don’t need public photographic evidence. Good god. What is the world coming to?”

“You post odd things to be a public figure and a mom.. guess you wont care when [5-year-old daughter] maxi drew posts pics w her bottom hanging out.”

When she waited until her son was 4 years old to cut his hair

First haircut ✔️ (Thanks @jessieholiday for making my stud look all grown up ?) #ACEKNUTE A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

In September, Simpson shared a photo of her and Johnson’s 4-year-old son, Ace’s first haircut while at the beach.

But what was supposed to be a happy mom moment turned into a few negative fans sharing their thoughts on young Ace’s shortened locks, likening him to “looking like a girl.”

“He looks like a girl,” someone wrote.

“Yay!! So much better. You can tell he’s a boy now,” said another. “Finally! He looks like a boy!”

“Now you can see that cute face…long hair belongs on girls, not boys.”

“So much better! Doesn’t look like a girl now.”

“Almost looks like a boy, almost!”

When she shared a ‘dangerous’ family photo

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

On Father’s Day, Simpson posted a photo of her family in their Sunday best, while Johnson held up Maxwell Drew as high as he could with one hand.

One very adamant user wrote, “YOU CAN DROP THE DAWM GIRL DONT DO THAT FOR A PICTURE GOSH”, while another asked, “why he doing that?

“Jessica’s smiling but any mother is thinking…. ‘you drop her and you f*%king DIE!’” another wrote.

When she shared a photo of her daughter in bikini

In perhaps the only mommy-shaming post to bother Simpson (as she later deleted the post), her followers freaked out after she shared a photo of 5-year-old Maxwell in a bikini in June.

In a series of photos, Maxwell posed with a scooter while wearing a bikini and helmet, adorably hamming it up for the camera as she enjoyed the summer day.

“Protect your children. This is not for social media,” wrote one person, echoing the statements of many who cited sexual predators as a cause for their concern.

“With all the predators out there I wish she hadn’t posted these provocative poses in a bikini online,” one commenter said, with another writing, “Too much too soon. Not cool in a world filled with perves!”

Others had issue with Maxwell’s poses for the shots.

“Stinking vanity being handed down,” wrote one troll. “This woman needs to grow some brains and discernment. You dont exploit young children in bathing suits all over social media.”

“To everyone warning Jessica Simpson that people will sexualize her daughter because of this picture, that’s exactly what you’re doing,” wrote one defender. “She’s a child. See this for what it is: a picture of a child having fun. If you’re worried for her safety then teach your kids about consent and discuss how outfits and presentation don’t imply consent to engage in sexual behavior with anyone.”

When she made a joke about her daughter

“My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard and they’re like it’s better than yours…” #MAXIDREW A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Feb 22, 2016 at 5:35pm PST

Some of Simpson’s controversial mom moments extend past the calendar year. In one social media post from February 2016, Simpson shared a photo of Maxwell with a milkshake in her hand.

She jokingly captioned the photo, “My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard, and they’re like it’s better than yours,” a line from the 2003 hit song “Milkshake” by Kelis.

Within hours, the photo had dozens of comments letting Simpson know her caption was “gross” and “inappropriate for children.”

“Gross caption for this adorable little girl. Shame on you,” someone wrote.

“So inappropriate. Seriously, she’s your baby girl. Bet her dad’s proud of this,” another said.

When people thought her daughter wasn’t in the proper car seat

Own It. #Maxwell A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Dec 13, 2015 at 4:06pm PST

In one confusing photo from December 2015, Simpson shared yet another photo of her daughter Maxwell. The black and white photo showed her rocking a pair of shades and a fun necklace while in the car.

“Own it,” Simpson instructed her daughter. Commenters immediately took to the app to give Simpson some unsolicited parenting advice.

“Shouldn’t she be in a car seat still lol,” one person wrote.

“She beautiful!…but she definitely at least still be in a high back booster seat, see how her knees don’t fall over the end of the seat nicely? They should with a back on the booster.”

Others came to her defense. “She is in a booster seat, look closely!!! God some people need to get a life,” one person wrote.

“The first thing I saw was that she was in a booster seat,” another wrote. “This is why people stop posting things to share with friends and family because people who don’t know what they are talking about can’t just comment about the picture without saying something about how the parents are doing something wrong.”