Jessica Simpson Claps Back at Troll Calling out Her ‘Nip Slip’

Jessica Simpson is clapping back after a troll via the comments section of her social media account, called the former singer and reality star out for having a minor wardrobe malfunction. Simpson, who used Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 3 to share a sweet photo of herself cuddling up to 5-month-old daughter Birdie, was met with criticism for allegedly having a “nip slip.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Sep 3, 2019 at 9:34am PDT

Simpson, seen wearing a zig-zag patterned top with sunglasses perched on her head, smiled as she held her daughter on her lap, with the infant wearing a plaid dress and gazing off to the side. “My little labor of love this year,” Simpson captioned the image, adding the hashtag #BIRDIEMAE.

While many of the comments were simply remarking on how cute the mom-daughter duo is, one person believed Simpson had accidentally exposed her nipple, writing, “#nipslip.”

“I think it’s flattering that you think my nipple is that high up,” the designer cracked in response.

The majority of Simpson’s fans used the comments section to praise her appearance, with one writing, “You both look so pretty! Please, tell me how you lost your weight. You look AMAZING!”

“I love how you look in the picture.Natural and beautiful,” another wrote. A third comment read, “Jessica lost all that weight and looks great.”

In July, the mom of three opened up to PEOPLE about her fitness journey after giving birth to Birdie, sharing that she’s been working hard since welcoming her daughter.

“I am working really hard right now,” Simpson said. “It’s not easy at all, but I am determined to feel good. I have been doing a lot of walking — getting my steps in not only burns calories but it also helps me clear my head and get focused.”

“I am eating healthy too — I discovered I really like cauliflower,” she added. “Who knew it could be a substitute for almost anything?!”

Simpson’s fans know that the singer keeps it fully real when it comes to her #momlife, joking about her postpartum exercise routine in a May post.

“Just stretching it out in my rubber corset,” she quipped next to a photo of herself attempting to touch her toes while out for a walk. “The joy of postpartum.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 9, 2019 at 11:49am PDT

Birdie has been making plenty of appearances on her mom’s Instagram page since her birth in March, including a recent shot with sister Maxwell from the family’s recent vacation to Hawaii.

“Aloha from my girls,” Simpson captioned the sweet shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Aug 21, 2019 at 12:44pm PDT

