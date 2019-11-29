Jessica Simpson Celebrates Thanksgiving With Family in New Photo ‘Before the Pajama Change’

Jessica Simpson spent Thanksgiving with her family and documented a sweet moment of her and her husband with their three kids to share with her fans on social media. On Friday morning, the singer posed with husband Eric Johnson and children Birdie Mae, 8 months, Ace Knute, 6, and Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7½ revealed it wasn’t easy to get everyone to smile for the same photo at once.

“Getting a family pic on Thanksgiving was a task,” Simpson captioned the photo. “But ew did it before the pajama change for the car ride home!! I woke up this morning with the continued warm and cozy feeling of gratitude. Hope everyone had a blessed Thanksgiving!”

Jersey Shore star Snooki wrote, “Ugh such goals [pray hands].”

A fan added, “Y’all are such a beautiful family! Happy Thanksgiving!”

Their happy moment comes just two weeks after Simpson revealed that her family had been struck by illness. “It was a challenging 10 days for the family. Lots of puke, scary high fevers, coughing, and a concussion to top it all off,” she wrote on Instagram photo that sowed she and her daughter sleeping. “Maxi and Ace are resilient troopers. Now we need some sleep. Eric and I are so relieved they ar happy and healthy now.”

Something else the 39-year-old has been showing off via social media is her new frame. Recently, she celebrated her 100-pound weight loss following a complicated pregnancy.

The star got real with her fans during her pregnancy as she talked about her painfully swollen feet and weight gain, she even posted a photo of herself holding up her toilet seat that she broke. When she welcomed her little girl via C-section and confessed that her recovery was no joke.

“Recovering from a C-Section is no joke!,” she posted. “I’m feeling thankful for these two older siblings looking over their new baby sister. I think we all get so carried away with the excitement of having a new baby that we forget that we are going in for major surgery. Then on top of that, we get home from the hospital, have to recover from the surgery, balance our new life as a parent to three kids and be a wife.”