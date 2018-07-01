Jessica Simpson Celebrates Her Son’s 5th Birthday in Unique ‘Parrotdise’ Style

Jessica Simpson just threw the coolest baseball and parrots party for her 5-year-old son, Ace.

The singer took to Instagram to showcase the “Parrotdise”-themed birthday party she and husband Eric Johnson threw for their son and posted family photos of the four of them, wearing “Green Sox” jerseys while surrounded by parrots.

Maxwell and Ace were rocking some colorful hair in the cute photo, first reported by E! News.

“Baseball and Parrots- a five-year-old’s dream come true! [ACE KNUTE] [5][Parrotdise] [Green Sox],” Simpson captioned the photo.

Simpson later posted another photo, showing she wasn’t exactly in her happy place surrounded by the colorful birds.

“I’m totally comfortable here,” she captioned the hilarious photo.

The mom also let Ace have the spotlight on her Instagram story, showing an adorable photo of Ace smiling from ear to ear, while surrounded by the same birds.

The popstar-turned-designer is known for her love of throwing over-the-top birthday parties for her kids, according to E! News. Last month, Simpson threw Maxwell a Greatest Showman-themed “Over the-Top Big Top” party for her sixth birthday.

Simpson turned her backyard into a 1800s-style circus, complete with a tent, treats and a group of themed performers in character.

Maxwell daughter drew her inspiration for her bash from Zendaya’s role in the December film and sported pink hair and a purple leotard à la the character Anne Wheeler. Maxwell, Ace and their friends got to learn trapeze, juggling, tight rope walking and “flying.”

There was even an optical illusion photo booth that could turn everyone into a real circus performer.

While the trapeze might have been a little dangerous it was not the reason Maxwell sported a cast on his left arm during his own extravagant birthday party.

The little boy fractured his arm on June 19, which led to Simpson’s fans judging her parenting choices after she posted a video of her husband throwing Ace high up in the air while they played in a swimming pool.

She admitted she cried more than her son after he broke his first bone.

“This kid is breaking more than hearts these days,” she wrote with the hashtags, “First Broken Bone,” and “I Cried More Than He Did.”

“Being a mother is the best opportunity and challenge I’ve ever been blessed with in life,” Simpson gushed to Us Weekly in May. “Right now my kids are in this amazing stage where I’m really listening to them without judgement and they’re teaching me so much.”

