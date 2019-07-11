Jessica Simpson Celebrates ’39 With My Ladies’ In New Leopard Bikini Photo

Jessica Simpson is excited to be celebrating “39 with my ladies,” and revealing party photos of herself donning a new leopard-print bikini. In one post, Simpson has more than a dozen of her friends gathered around poolside and is rocking an unusual pair of sunglasses along with her animalistic outfit. Many of the singers famous friends have been sharing “Happy Birthday” messages on her post, such as actresses January Jones and Busy Philipps, as well as celebrity hairstylist Nikki Lee.

Many of Simpson’s fans have also been posting comments on her posts, with one joking, “Girl, you had me since ‘chicken of the sea’ Happy Birthday Beautiful!

“Remember on [your] MTV show when u turned 23 and actually said that was OLD bc it was close to 25?!?! Man, I miss those days. [Laughing out loud],” another person quipped.

“I wonder what that bathing suit top is made out of? Something strong [as f—], I know that,” someone else said, noting the revealing nature of Simpson’s swimsuit. “Looking good, fellow Cancerian. Happy bday!!”

“That leopard is life ! Happy Birthday Beautiful Mama,” one other follower added.

Only halfway through, and 2019 has already been a big year for Simpson and her family. In March, she and husband Eric Johnson welcomed their third child, newborn daughter Birdie Mae.

In a message announcing the baby’s arrival, Simpson wrote, “We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson.”

She later revealed that she gave birth to Birdie by way of Caesarean Section, explaining, “Recovering from a C-Section is no joke! I’m feeling thankful for these two older siblings looking over their new baby sister. I think we all get so carried away with the excitement of having a new baby that we forget that we are going in for major surgery.

“Then on top of that, we get home from the hospital, have to recover from the surgery, balance our new life as a parent to three kids and be a wife,” she added.

While she was uncertain how life with three children was going to treat her and Johnson, Simpson eventually shared that, while things haven’t been simple, they are learning a lot about themselves.

“Three is challenging. We are trying to get into the groove and make sure all three kids are getting equal attention… it’s more than a full-time job right now,” she admitted. “The other night, all three kids were crying at the same time, so I just joined in! Ha!”

“[Birdie] makes our family complete,” Simpson continued. “Someone once told me to keep in mind that everything is a phase with infants and kids…trying to remember that fact, and celebrate the small victories.”