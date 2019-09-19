Jessica Jaymes’ Peers React to Adult Film Star’s Sudden Death

Fellow entertainers are paying tribute to Jessica Jaymes, née Jessica Michael Redding, after the adult film star died suddenly at the age of 43. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed Wednesday that Jaymes had been found unresponsive in her San Fernando Valley home on Tuesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene. After news of her death broke, many of Jaymes’ peers took to social media to pay their respects and remember the late star.

Yesterday, our queen and co-founder @jessicajaymes passed away, she was the most kind and generous person you could ever meet, creative and energetic, real and honest, a true star 💫. We love you Jess R.I.P. you are forever in our hearts , OUR #SpizooQueen #jessicajaymes pic.twitter.com/Imb6OXOy3k — Spizoo (@SpizooNetwork) September 18, 2019

“Another angel taken too soon… RIP Jessica Jaymes,” Richelle Ryan wrote. “I only met you a handful of times but she was always so sweet and the best dressed.”

“I first worked with Jessica Jaymes in June of 2010, last worked with her May 2018, just last year. The consummate professional, truly beautiful, and such a sweet person. She was the best of the best and will be sorely missed,” Tim Woodman wrote.

Rest easy beautiful. You were so kind and so generous, I’ll never forget you coming to take care of me after my rhinoplasty, you always had a way of making people laugh, and your energy was electric⚡️❤️🙏🏼 @jessicajaymes pic.twitter.com/jd2MHUJ9aL — Jaclyn Taylor (@TheJaclynTaylor) September 18, 2019

“I had the honor & privilege of meeting Jessica Jaymes 2 years ago, I liked her not only because of her performance but she was a business b woman ahead of her own company, she will be missed,” another one of Jaymes’ peers tweeted.

“Rest in power [Jessica Jaymes] cannot believe this is real,” added another. “You were a great soul and scene partner to have around [heart emoticon].”

We got to work briefly on the set of one of my music videos few years back @jessicajaymes sad news condolences and prayers to the family and friends 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HAxe8BRfGs — ΨVNG ŦRENCH ǷAǷI 👑 (@djxvertigo) September 18, 2019

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, who confirmed Jaymes’ death to PEOPLE, the 43-year-old was found unresponsive at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 17 by her husband, who had gone to her home after not hearing from her for several days. She was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m. and her cause of death remains under investigation. It has been reported that Jaymes had a history of seizures, though it is unclear if that is in anyway related to her passing.

Born in Anchorage, Alaska, Jaymes broke into the adult entertainment industry in 2002 and scored her big break when, just two years later, she became Hustler Video’s first contract model. She went on to become the Hustler Honey of the Year and co-founded her own porn studio, Spizoo, in 2008.

An Adult Video News Hall of Fame inductee, Jaymes starred in over 200 films and is also known for small roles in well-known television series, including Weeds, The Howard Stern Show, VH1’s Celebrity Rehab Sober House, and HBO’s Vivid Valley.