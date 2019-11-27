Jessica Biel’s Most Recent Photo Amid Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright Drama: See the Comments

Jessica Biel’s fans feel passionately about protecting her amid the photos and videos of her husband, Justin Timberlake, holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright. Biel’s most recent Instagram photo, of herself alongside the cast of the upcoming Freeform series Last Summer, garnered a lot of comments from her 8.2 million followers blasting Timberlake for putting himself — and Biel — in their current sticky situation.

While many of the comments on the post were from fans looking forward to the new thriller series, which was given the green light in September, plenty had to do with the photos of Timberlake and Wainwright holding hands while at a bar in New Orleans over the weekend.

“[What the f—]. Your man holding another woman’s hand and she’s stroking on his leg???” one commenter wrote.

“The Sun has video of her husband with his co-star holding hands with no wedding ring in New Orleans. No, this wasn’t part of his new film either,” someone else said.

“I’m on your side! And I’m here for you,” one wrote.

“So sorry about Justin and that other girl!!!” one person said.

“You deserve better,” another said.

“Justin got some explaining to do. Give him hell,” someone else commented.

“Justin needs to put his 56.7 million fans on the back burner and think about what kind of example he’s setting for his son. Time to grow up, man. Look at what you got,” one opinionated user wrote.

“Much love for you Jessica. Be strong,” someone else said.

“Leave your toxic husband! And get the money she said it was going to give you by contract if he was committing adulterous affairs YOU GOT THIS,” another urged, referring to a reported pre-nuptial agreement clause that would award Biel half a million dollars in the case Timberlake was unfaithful.

“I hope you take all his money!” another echoed.

In the days that followed the publication of the photos and videos of Timberlake and Wainwright, a representative for Wainwright told PEOPLE that “there his no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”

But sources close to the Palmer co-stars told E! News that Timberlake and Biel are “downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing. But it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable.”

“He had too much to drink and got carried away,” the source continued, adding that the couple isn’t looking to call off their marriage of seven years over the scandal.

They are “going to move on from this,” the source noted. “Their marriage will survive. He feels guilty and will make it up to her. She is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that’s the end of the story.”

A few days after the drama occurred, Biel was spotted out and about for the first time, her wedding ring still in place. The Sinner actress was photographed smiling in a self-serve parking garage in Los Angeles.

At this time, neither Timberlake nor Biel have publicly commented on the incident.

