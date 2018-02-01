Jessica Biel Wishes Justin Timberlake a Happy Birthday With Loving Instagram Post

Justin Timberlake turned 37 years old on Wednesday, and Jessica Biel couldn’t help but brag about her Grammy-winning husband on Instagram.

“A picture says a thousand words,” Biel wrote in a photo of the pair. “And thank goodness because there aren’t enough to express ALL the aspects of my love and respect for you. Here’s to a spectacular year ahead. I’m so proud of all you’ve accomplished and all that is ahead for you. Plus, you’re a super-hot dad. A ninja dad. A kiddie teeth brushing, Jedi sleep mind tricking, intimidating dad voice disciplining SUPER HOT DAD. I love you, you hot dad. I’m here, right by your side, OG fan girl #1. Happy birthday, my beloved. Now go crush it this weekend at SB LII.”

Timberlake is in for a busy birthday week. His latest album, Man of the Woods, drops on Friday and he’s booked to perform at the halftime show for Super Bowl LII. He has reportedly been hard at work getting the performance ready, posting a video of the rehearsals back on Jan. 26 and reportedly practicing eight to 10 hours a day to get it right.

Timberlake posted a video on Instagram later Wednesday afternoon, thanking his fans for all the birthday wishes. He also clarified the meaning of his latest album, stating that it’s in reference to his son Silas’ name (which means Man of the Woods) and is in fact not a country album.