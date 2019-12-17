Jessica Biel Fans Have No Sympathy for Justin Timberlake After He Leaves Thirsty Comment on Her New Post

Jessica Biel’s fans are not feeling particularly empathetic toward Justin Timberlake, who left a flirty comment on his wife’s latest Instagram post on Monday. After Biel shared a sponsored post with the yoga company Gaiam, Timberlake left a comment consisting of two red heart emojis surrounding a heart-eye emoji.

Fans didn’t take well to Timberlake’s public display of affection following his scandal with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, who he was spotted holding hands with last month. He has since apologized publicly to Biel for the incident, but fans are proving it tough to earn their forgiveness.

“so desperate,” one Instagram user responded to Timberlake. “comments and emojis aren’t gonna help you now! Go cry a river…”

“guilt talking,” another said.

“someone feels guilty,” one user agreed.

“like one of your songs… ‘What goes around… comes back around,’” someone else wrote.

“this is just bad tasting icing on the cake,” one wrote. “you should have know better than to post this. It seems so fake.”

“i mean i like him as an artist and all but honestly i think he is just sorry he got caught,” one person wrote. “like if those pictures haven’t gone public, he would have never said sorry or said anything at all… who knows!”

Still, some social media users defended Timberlake.

“It was a messed up thing to happen, yes. But that doesn’t give anyone the right to say the things they’re saying. Not after he’s publicly apologized for it and of course, had conversations about it with his wife,” one person wrote.

“damn y’all need to back off it was clearly a mistake and he’s owned up to it and apologized for it move on,” another agreed.

In the video Biel shared, which was a paid advertisement for Gaiam yoga products, she posed for photos on a medicine ball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Dec 16, 2019 at 8:53am PST

Timberlake and his eight-year marriage to Biel have been under public scrutiny over the past few weeks ever since he and Wainwright were photographed at the Old Absinthe House in New Orleans. The two were seen holding hands beneath a table while seated on an outdoor balcony, with Wainwright resting one of her hands on Timberlake’s thigh. Video also showed Timberlake draping his arm around his co-star.

Eventually, Timberlake addressed the scandal earlier this month with a public apology.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote in part. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

Biel has yet to publicly address the drama, despite her return to Instagram. Following her first post back on Dec. 12, many fans took notice of her missing wedding ring, which was also absent in Monday’s post, though a little digging showed that the posts were actually filmed months before the drama ever sparked.