Jessica Biel Fans Flood Her Instagram Photos After Justin Timberlake Apology

Jessica Biel’s latest Instagram posts are getting flooded with comments from her fans and well wishers following her husband Justin Timberlake‘s public apology to her for photos that surfaced last month of him and his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright holding hands.

“Don’t forget that you are a QUEEN!” one well meaning follower wrote beneath Biel’s post with the cast of her latest project, the upcoming CW show, Last Summer.

“Stay strong for your family,” someone else wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Nov 21, 2019 at 8:02am PST

“Keep your head up, girl!” another said.

“So sad ….sorry for what happened to you and your family,” one person said.

Others offered more direct advice, even suggesting that she “leave” Timberlake. “Hope you leave your husband after that scandal. You deserve better!” someone wrote.

“Break up with Justin,” one user wrote on a post Biel shared in a Gaiam yoga outfit. “He will [never] change! Blames his mistakes on alcohol [oh my God] he is so cringe.”

“Jessica, you deserve better. You’re beyond amazing. You set the example you’re (sic) child will emulate. Follow your heart. Much love,” someone else said.

The comments came after Timberlake issued a public apology via Instagram, where he wrote that he “displayed a strong lapse in judgement” when he held Wainwright’s hand while sitting on an outdoor balcony at a New Orleans bar.

“But let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior,” he wrote. “I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embracing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

“I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it,” he concluded.

Immediately after the photos were published by The Sun last month, Wainwright’s representative denied any validity to the speculation surrounding her and Timberlake, but Timberlake’s apology marks the first public statement from either of them.

Plenty of people were put off by Timberlake’s statement; some were put off by his mention that “nothing happened” with Wainwright, while others claimed he appeared to promote the new film while apologizing.

“Lord Jesus he did NOT just plug his s—y movie!” one annoyed user wrote.

“‘Nothing happened’ is a lie,” one fan responded. “Holding hands and letting someone other than your partner put their hand on your thigh without asking them not to? That’s something. Something happened and you failed your wife. I hope she has good support right now.”

“‘Nothing happened’ how disrespectful to your wife and your family,” another slammed the apology. “You were caught, own it. Was it worth it? You could lose your relationship with your wife and child. They deserve better. I hope they can heal from this.”