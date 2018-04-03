Jessica Biel Left ‘Totally in Shock’ After Her Emergency C-Section

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake welcomed son Silas Randall in 2015, and the couple is opening up for the first time about Biel’s emergency C-section in The Nanny Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood, a new book from celebrity nanny Connie Simpson.

In an excerpt published by Entertainment Tonight, the couple explained that they had intended to have a natural birth.

“We had two midwives, one doula, one meditation birthing class, a ton of hippie baby books, and a lovely home in the Hollywood Hills that we had turned into a labor training facility that we called The Octagon,” the excerpt read.

The couple wrote that “the serene, natural childbirth we had envisioned ended with a transfer to the hospital and an emergency C-section” and that they “arrived home exhausted, disillusioned, and totally in shock.”

Biel noted that she also became hyper-focused on providing her son with natural products.

“I was obsessed with everything organic, toxin-free, natural, and homeopathic for our kid, who came into this world in an operating room through an incision,” she revealed. “I was a dictator, making myself and my husband insane!”

The couple then began working with Nanny Connie, who helped them face the challenges many first-time parents struggle with.

“Nanny Connie was our lifeline,” the cover of the book shows Biel and Timberlake as saying. “She gave us the tools we needed to thrive as parents and did it with a sense of humor and a whole lot of butter.”

Silas, who turns three on April 8, is currently accompanying his parents on Timberlake’s Man of the Woods Tour.

In March, Timberlake used Instagram to share a snap of the family holding hands, their backs to the camera as they watch what appear to be a group of dancers.

“Goin’ on tour,” the musician wrote.

Biel also used the social media platform to share a video of her husband performing, accompanying the clip with a gushing caption.

“There’s nothing better than watching your man do what they’ve been put on this earth to do,” she wrote. “I’m so proud of you, man of the woods!”

