Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Share Rare Photos of Sons on Father's Day

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake took to social media on Father's Day to share some rare family photos with their sons, and fans are loving the pictures. In his post, Timberlake shared an image of his sons Silas and Phineas sitting at a piano and he wrote in the caption, "My two favorite melodies." He then added, "Happy Father's Day to all the Dad's out there!!!"

In her post, Biel included a photo of the family having a sweet group hug. "To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world," she wrote, quoting an often-used adage. She then quipped, "I don't know who said that but whomever it was, they bodied that s—. We love you, baby. Thank you for being our everything!" Notably, both pictures were careful to keep the boys' faces hidden. Followers have been loving the posts, with one of Timberlake's followers commenting, "Happy Fathers Day to you too JT. These boys are undoubtedly blessed to have you as their dad."

Not long after Silas was born, Biel spoke with E! News about being a new mom and shared what was her favorite part of having a new baby. "Probably the moment he wakes up from a nap," she admitted. "He's sort of looking around and you sort of creep up and look over the crib and he looks up and he goes [Biel lets out a big sighing sound]. Just a gummy mouth, no teeth, just a big smile, happy that you're alive and you're just looking at him. That's probably the most magical."

Back in 2017, Biel sat down for a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" and opened up about what her new motherhood experience had been like, and talked about not always being focused on parenting when she was younger. "Honestly, I didn't grow up dreaming about having kids and having a family. I was so focused on my career and so focused on my selfish existence, haha, but I think meeting my husband inspired me," she said, via Pregnancy Magazine. "One day I just woke up and knew it's what I wanted to do and it's been the hardest, greatest thing ever and I wouldn't give it up for the world."

More recently, Biel offered her take on parenting two children while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "A very wise friend of mine said, 'One is a lot. And two is a thousand,'" she said laughing, via the Daily Mail. "That's exactly the way it feels. You're like, man-on-man defense, one person's here, one person's over there. It is a wild, wild ride."