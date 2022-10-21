Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Renew Their Wedding Vows

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel marked their 10-year anniversary on Oct. 19 by renewing their vows. On Wednesday evening, Biel shared a picture of herself and her husband in white outfits on her Instagram story. Biel donned a full white dress with a black bow around her waist, while Timberlake wore a cream-colored linen suit. "From our vow renewal this summer," Biel wrote. "In Italy, where it all went down." The location is incredibly important for Biel and Timberlake, who were married in Italy on Oct. 19, 2012. Since then, the couple has welcomed two children together, Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2.

They celebrated their romance with a series of sentimental Instagram posts hours before the vow renewal news broke. "10 years ain't enough!" Timberlake captioned a carousel of pictures and videos. "You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!" In her Instagram Story, Biel reposted her husband's tribute and added, "Ten years ❤️." She wrote on Instagram later that day, "Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime. Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you."

Before the couple celebrated their first anniversary, Biel spoke about their romance to Entertainment Tonight in May. "Well, I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true," she said at the premiere of her true crime series, Candy. "You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together." She added, "It's not always easy, as we all know, but those touchpoint moments make all the hard times palatable."

The actress also opened up to Access Hollywood in May regarding the importance of her upcoming wedding anniversary. "I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye, and other times I feel like, 'Oh my gosh, 10 years, that's a really substantial amount of someone's life,'" Biel said. "I just feel really proud of it." Biel remained enthusiastic for the future, however. "We've had our ups and downs like everybody and I'm just really proud of it, and I'm still the happiest and loving my life."