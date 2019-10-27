Jessica Biel Dresses up as Justin Timberlake for Halloween, and the Photos Are Hilarious

Jessica Biel dressed up as her husband, Justin Timberlake, for a Halloween party on Friday night, providing plenty of funny photos for *NSYNC fans. She even joined other partiers dressed as the other members of the boy band, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone. Timberlake himself attended the party too, wearing a giant microphone to help Biel sing.

The couple partied at the annual Casamigos Halloween Party held at Casamigos co-founder Mike Meldman’s home in Beverly Hills, reports Entertainment Tonight. Biel dressed a teal metallic jumpsuit to the party, adding white tennis shoes and a curly blonde wig that will remind everyone of Timberlake’s boy band days. Timberlake’s microphone look featured him wearing a home-made round headgear, with a square pad hanging from his neck to simulate the microphone’s controls.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source at the party said the couple was glued to the hip for most of the night, adding they were “all over each other all night.”

Other celebrities headed out to the party, including Lisa Rinna, who dressed as Jennifer Lopez in the famous 2000 Grammys Versace dress. Cindy Crawford and her husband, Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber, dressed in 1970s fashion and actress Nina Dobrev dressed as singer Billie Eilish.

Patrick Schwarzenegger was there as well, dressed as Austin Powers. His girlfriend, Abby Champion, was dressed as a sexy fembot.

Others at the party included Ryan Phillippe, Laverne Cox, Dave Grohl, Paris Hilton, Gerard Butler, Molly Sims, Scott Stuber, Linda Thompson, Eiza Gonzalez and Kaitlynn Carter.

Medlman’s mansion was decorated in a psychedelic theme, with a pumpkin patch as an entrance. Each pumpkin was hand-painted with neon and blacklight visual effects.

Biel, 37, and Timberlake, 38, have been married since 2012. They welcomed their son, Silas, in 2015.

Biel’s decision to dress up as *NSYNC-era Timberlake is ironic, since Jimmy Fallon reminded her she was not originally a fan of the boy band.

“To be honest, I don’t really listen,” Biel said in a 7th Heaven-era clip Fallon unearthed for The Tonight Show. “I mean, I know of them, of course, and I’ve heard of them and I’ve heard the music. I don’t think I own any of their CDs. I’m not a huge fan. But, I mean, cool, I guess.”

Biel told Fallon she was just showing off her teenager “attitude” in the interview, but said she is “so screwed now.” She later admitted she does not remember many of the group’s lyrics.

“I only know three words: ‘Bye, Bye, Bye,’” Biel said. “Justin coached me through the chorus, the verse… It was humiliating.”

Biel can now be seen in the Facebook Watch series Limetown.

Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos