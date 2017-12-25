Jessica Alba Celebrates Last Christmas as Family of Four With Matching Pajamas Shot

Jessica Alba may have a little bundle of joy on the way, but that doesn’t mean her family is waiting until her due date to celebrate.

The family of four (and one on the way) posed in front of a fire place in matching red pajamas and striped socks. Alba and hubby Cash Warren smile wide as their two daughter, Honor Marie, 9, and Haven Garner, 6, rock matching green and candy cane hats.

Cash posted the sweet photo with the caption, “This years holiday card … last one where I’ll be the only dude in the photo … I’m having a moment. Merry Christmas Eve!! Tried to convince Haven that today was Christmas and santa forgot about her but she saw right through it. Smart kid.”

The couple is expecting their third child, a little boy.