Most ’90s Throwback Ever Shows Jessica Alba Meeting Jessica Biel for First Time as Tweens

Jessica Alba recently shared the most ’90s throwback photo ever, and it shows the actress meeting Jessica Biel for the first time when the two of them were just tweens.

In the photo, the two girls are posed in winter gear, with Alba hanging on to some skies.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This was one of my only ‘real’ modeling jobs. I met [Jessica Biel], I think I was 12 or 13… maybe 14? It was for Limited Too which was a kids line connected to The Limited.”

She also included hastags for “TBT” and “90s.”

Jessica Alba gave birth on New Years Eve and shared a photo of the infant to announce his birth and wrote an accompanying caption.

She revealed that his name is Hayes Alba Warren, and added, “Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro.”

As she mentions in her caption, Alba has two other children as well, Honor Marie Warren (born in 2008) and Haven Garner Warren (born in 2011).

Many of her fans turned out to shower her with support after the birth of her son, with one person commenting on the photo, “Beautiful miracle sent from God. Bless your whole family, Jessica.”

“Congratulations! He is beautiful, and you’re all blessed,” another fan wrote while someone else said, “Wish you all the best for you and your family, he is so cute.”

Cameras recently caught the new mom out for a walk, showcasing her new post-baby body. In the photos shared by The Daily Mail, Alba is out for a walk with her new bundle of joy, while rocking a pair of dark-colored pants and a blue top.

She also appeared to have a nurse/nanny in tow as she and the new baby stepped out for some fresh air.

See The Photos Here