Jessica Alba Displays Her Baby Bump During Shower Celebration

Jessica Alba posted a thank you shout-out after her baby shower on Saturday. The star says she had “the most beautiful baby shower,” thanks to a few people she tagged in the caption.

The shower seems to have been somewhat of a formal affair, as Alba is wearing a black dress, some kind of glittering headband or tiara, and she’s holding some kind of silver baton.

The new baby boy will be the third addition to Alba’s family. She and her husband, Cash Warren, have two daughters, ages nine and six. The family is tagging all the baby preparation photos with “#babyboywarren,” as no name has been announced yet.

Though Alba is best known to the public as a TV and film actress, she’s been less and less active in the entertainment world for the last couple in years. Instead, she’s focusing on her business called The Honest Company, which she launched in 2012. The company promotes ethical consumerism in household goods and beauty products.