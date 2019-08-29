Jessi Combs Wrote About Walking ‘Directly Into the Line of Fire’ 2 Days Before Her Sudden Death

Just two days before her sudden death at 39 in a tragic crash in Oregon’s Alvord Desert, Jessi Combs avowed to always walk “directly into the line of fire” in an Instagram post that’s become a memorial post to the “fastest woman on four wheels.” Sharing a photo of the jet-powered land-speed car in which she was attempting to break her own record for speed at the time of her death, Combs wrote a caption that’s become chilling after her passing.

“It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire… those who are willing, are those who achieve great things,” she wrote. “People say I’m crazy. I say thank you [winky face emoticon].”

After news broke of Combs’ passing Tuesday, Terry Madden, one of Combs’ team members, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram memorializing the legend.

“So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said,” he said. “I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman [Jessie Combs] she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know.”

“Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her,” he continued. “I’m not OK, but she is right here keeping my going — I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.”

He warned people looking to support Combs’ family following the tragedy not to donate money to scammers looking to bank off of the accident and noted that the documentary following her attempt would be finished as she would have wanted.

“In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some a—hole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video),” he concluded. “Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.”

