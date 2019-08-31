Jessi Combs’ Final Film Was Her First Feature, Will Be Dedicated to Her Memory

The film Jessi Combs was working on before her tragic death this week will be released and dedicated to her memory. The racing legend passed away earlier this week in a crash stemming from an attempt to break her own land-speed record. She reportedly was piloting a jet-powered land-speed car in the Alvord Desert when the accident took place around 4 p.m. local time.

Director and producer Thomas Smugala spoke out about working with Combs for her first and only acting role in his upcoming film, Interviewing Monsters and Bigfoot.

“This was her first feature film,” Smugala told Fox News. “We are dedicating the film to Jessi. She was a good friend and a wonderful person. We are also in the process of putting her on the poster and cover art before the release of the film.”

Smugala revealed the racer and Mythbusters star “rose to the occasion” during filming of the movie.

“Everyone was telling me not to use a reality show celebrity on the film, but I knew she would handle it just fine,” he said. “I mean, all she had to do was a long dialogue-filled scene while being chased by the law. Jessi and I agreed that shooting it while she was actually driving would be best. So, with the help of the Cape Girardeau, Missouri police, we closed off the streets and did it. Jessi rose to the occasion just as I thought she would.”

The director also praised Combs, saying all of her co-stars “loved her” during filming and she would often give “motivation talks” to the young girls involved in the production.

“Everyone loved her on set. The cops, the crew, the caterer — she took time to talk to everyone,” Smugala revealed. “She was the kindest and [most] uplifting person in the world. She was fierce. She was giving. She was loyal. She will be missed by all.”

Combs’ family revealed in a public statement Friday they plan to host a “Celebration of Life” for the reality television personality. A foundation will also be put in place to continue the racer’s efforts to empower women and young girls to follow their dreams.

“Jessi was known for her bright smile, positivity, and tenacious pursuit of the fulfillment of her dreams,” Combs’ family wrote in the statement. “Her drive was infectious, and she served as a role model for young girls, and women around the world. People that loved her and followed her became family, all bonded together by adventure and passion. Her fans adored her, and she lived to inspire them. Jessi’s most notable dream was to become the fastest woman on Earth, a dream she had been chasing since 2012. Combs was one of the rare dreamers with the bravery to turn those possibilities into reality, and she left this earth driving faster than any other woman in history.”

Interviewing Monsters and Bigfoot is set to premiere on Sept. 13.