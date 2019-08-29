Jessi Combs Fatal Crash: Did She Break the Land-Speed Record?

The news of Jessi Combs’ fatal crash has rocked the internet, but many are still wondering if she was able to break the land-speed record ahead of the tragic accident. According to Autoblog, Combs was attempting to reach a speed of 619 miles per hour. She had previously set the record at 398 miles per hour, and had reached speeds of 483 miles per hour in unofficial runs, but this was intended to be a record-breaking drive.

At this time, it does not appear that Combs’ team has announced what speeds she reached, which could possibly be due to the police investigation of the crash. It’s plausible that Combs did break her previous record, but it could be also some time before that information is shared publicly.

Following the news of her death, Combs’ family issued a statement that read, “It is with extreme grief, and in celebration of her life that her family and close friends share that race car driver, and TV personality Jessi Combs, passed away in a fatal crash, where she was pursuing a land speed record in the North American Eagle on August, 27th 2019 on a dry lake bed in Oregon. The details of the crash have not been released at this time.”

“Jessi was known for her bright smile, positivity, and tenacious pursuit of the fulfillment of her dreams,” the statement added. “Her drive was infectious, and she served as a role model for young Girls, and Women around the world. People that loved her and followed her became family, all bonded together by adventure and passion. Her fans adored her, and she lived to inspire them.”

“Jessi’s most notable dream was to become the fastest woman on Earth, a dream she had been chasing since 2012,” the statement continued. “Combs was one of the rare dreamers with the bravery to turn those possibilities into reality, and she left this earth driving faster than any other woman in history.”

“Surrounded by her family and friends at the time of her passing, Jessi lived fearlessly and her legacy lives on in the countless lives she touched,” the statement also read.

In addition to her career in speed racing, Combs was also well-known for her appearances on TV series such as Mythbusters, All Girls Garage, Overhaulin’, Extreme 4×4 and Autoblog’s The List.

She was 39 years old at the time of her death.