Terry Madden, Jessi Combs’ Boyfriend, Reveals New Video of the Late Racer ‘Calling Her Shot’

Following the news of her tragic death, Jessi Combs‘ boyfriend Terry Madden has revealed a new video of the late racer “calling her shot.” The clip was filmed ahead of her land-speed attempt earlier this week, which sadly resulted in an accident that claimed her life. In the video Combs can be seen making a Babe Ruth-esque point toward the direction that she intended to travel, which the camera panned around her as she stood stoically on the desert ground.

“Calling her shot …. this was last week when we first got on the lakebed and decided to go look at the course,” Madden wrote in the post caption. “[Jessi Combs] had more drive and determination than anyone the world has ever known. I was so lucky to get to enjoy so much time with her.” He also added a string of hashtags, including miss you, love of my life, rad chick, and fastest on four wheels.

Many of Madden’s followers have since commented on the post. “Anyone lucky enough to have met her was blessed. She was always such a strong positive force. Always with a smile. And a level of determination above every one,” wrote one fan.

“She will be missed, an inspiration to many,” another user said. “From the day my daughter was born 6 years ago Jessi was the person that I had in mind as a perfect role model for her. Her memory will live on through the many people she has inspired over the years!!!!”

“Never met her yet I felt I knew her…she’s carrying u is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever read… Bless u and everyone who is feeling her loss…much respect to [you] and Jessi,” someone else commented.

“We are all blessed to have spent the time we did with her, you especially with so many waking moments,” one other fan offered. “This past year and a half, You have been able to capture some amazing moments with her. It makes me so happy to see them Terry and all that you were able to share with her.”

“I did not know her personally but her name was mentioned often as my 14 year old daughter is a welder and involved in the auto industry,” a fifth user wrote. “I have followed you since your accident at the ultra 4 nationals when you and Bailey had the accident where you rolled down the hill, so I have seen your relationship with Jessi grow on social media and it was obvious how much you 2 love each other.

“Her passing has been a huge shock for everyone who knew her or had followed her. But most of all for you. Be sure to take care of yourself through this hard time as I am sure that is what she would want the most for you. I am so very sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and her family,” the user concluded their comment.

In addition to her career in speed racing, Combs was also a beloved TV personality who appeared on shows such as Mythbusters and All Girl Garage. She was 39 years old at the time of her death.

