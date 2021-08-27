Jesse Jackson and Wife Jacqueline's Son Updates Their Conditions Amid COVID-19 Battle

✖

Civil Rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline have been hospitalized due to both battling Covid-19, and now their son has provided an update on their condition. TMZ reports that the couple's son, Jonathan, shared that his mother is still in the ICU at Northwestern Memorial Hospital fighting the illness, but is breathing on her own while receiving oxygen. As for his father, Jonathan says that his condition has improved some, but his symptoms from Parkinson's has become worse.

As a result, Jesse Jackson, 79, has been transferred to Chicago's Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, a therapy facility where he will begin receiving intensive treatments right away. The former Presidential candidate first revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis back in 2017, but has also reportedly dealt with other health issues lately. Jonathan stated that his parents are getting great care from doctors, nurses, and other health professionals, but thanks all of his parents' supporters for their continued thoughts and prayers. he also strongly encourage everyone to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors' observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told @AP. https://t.co/4WEjyDJeMl — The Associated Press (@AP) August 22, 2021

The Jackson's conditions were first reported on Saturday, with Jesse Jackson’s nonprofit, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition issuing a brief statement the same day. "Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both," read the statement. The following day, Jonathan issued a statement on behalf of the family. "Both are resting comfortably and are responding positively to their treatments," he said.

"My family appreciates all of the expressions of concern and prayers that have been offered on their behalf, and we will continue to offer our prayers for your family as well," Jonathan added. "We ask that you continue to pray for the full recovery of our parents. We will continue to update you on a regular basis."

The news has had many taking to social media to express their support for Jackson and his wife, with Rev. Al Sharpton tweeting, "Let us all pray for Rev. and Mrs Jesse Jackson. They need our sincere and intense prayers. Prayer changes things!!!"

"The Rev. Jesse Jackson has been one of the great leaders of our time in the fight for racial, social and economic justice," added Senator Bernie Sanders. "He and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Jane and I and all Americans wish them a full and speedy recovery."