Jesse Jackson Reveals He Has Parkinson’s, Says He Noticed Changes Three Years Ago

Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson said Friday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. A neurological disorder with no cure, Parkinson’s can cause tremors, stiffness and difficulty balancing, walking and coordinating movement.

Jackson wrote in a statement that he began seeing signs of Parkinson’s years ago.

“My family and I began to notice changes about three years ago,” Jackson wrote in a statement, according to CNN. “After a battery of tests, my physicians identified the issue as Parkinson’s disease, a disease that bested my father.” Jackson added that “recognition of the effects of this disease on me has been painful.”

However, the 76-year-old says he doesn’t see the diagnosis as a setback, but rather a chance to make some lifestyle changes and delay the disease for as long as he can.

“For me, a Parkinson’s diagnosis is not a stop sign but rather a signal that I must make lifestyle changes and dedicate myself to physical therapy in hopes of slowing the disease’s progression,” he said.

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, Jackson is a two-time Democratic presidential candidate. He walked from Selma to Montgomery, Ala. in 1965 with Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. and later established an office for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in Chicago at the request of King. He also successfully negotiated for the release of three U.S. soldiers who had been held in Yugoslavia and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Bill Clinton.

Jackson’s son, Jesse Jr. is a former US congressman who represented Illinois’ 2nd District.

Jackson has remained an activist and most recently has been vocal in the national debate about race and police brutality.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanual made a statement after Jackson revealed his diagnosis.

“First, my thoughts and prayers are with the family,” Emanuel said on Friday, “but I would note while Parkinson’s may be a physical condition, it will never ever break Rev. Jackson’s spiritual commitment to justice and his ability to help continue to be a voice for those whose voices are not heard.”

“I am far from alone,” Jackson said in his statement. “I want to thank my family and friends who continue to care for me and support me. I will need your prayers and graceful understanding as I undertake this new challenge.”

Parkinson’s disease is caused by the death of brain cells that contain dopamine, a neurotransmitter necessary for communication within the brain. Losing dopamine neurons is a normal part of aging, yet patients with Parkinson’s lose many more than usual, and the brain’s inability to compensate leads to symptoms.

The obvious physical symptoms of hand tremors or muscle stiffness are the reason it is sometimes referred to as a “movement disorder,” yet other signs are also common: Patients can experience depression, sleep problems, anxiety, fatigue and constipation.

About 1 million people have Parkinson’s disease in the U.S., according to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation. Men are more likely to get it than women, and it usually affects people over age 50.

Until a cure or effective treatments are found, exercise is the best thing Parkinson’s patients can do for themselves. A number of studies have shown that aerobics and strength training can improve depression, slow the progress of motor symptoms and help patients think.

Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes / Shutterstock.com