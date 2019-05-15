‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Goes Fully Nude in Leaked Chippendales Video

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino recently went fully nude onstage, per a leaked Chippendales video.

The clip was shared by TMZ and sees the reality TV star soaped up and showering off in front of a crowd of screaming fans.

Guadagnino was in Vegas appearing in the Chippendales revue at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino last weekend, which is where the leaked clip came from, and it’s clear he was not shy about baring it all.

The Double Shot at Love star previously announced that he would be performing in the revue and even showed off his new body courtesy of his “Keto Guido” diet.

As reported by PEOPLE, Guadagnino walked the red carpet for the event and was seen in a fan-shot Instagram clip saying, “Now you may notice I’m walking with a little gangster lean because I actually went a little too hard keeping up with the beat last night and I sprained my ankle. But it’s okay, I’m still here to party with you guys.”

“My hands still work!” he then quipped.

Guadagnino also took to Instagram to share a slideshow of his time on the Chippendales stage on Instagram, which got him lots of comments, including one from his Jersey Shore co-star Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, who joked, “We had one tiny little argument and [you] take off to Las Vegas to become a show girl??!! I said I was sorry!!!”

On Double Shot at Love, Guadagnino and DelVecchio spend time with 20 women with the goal of eliminating all but the ones they may want to take a shot at love with.

“It was difficult!” DelVecchio told PEOPLE of getting to know the ladies in the house. “You have 20 women and they’re dating both of us. I spend time with one, and the other ones are all looking at me — they’re judging. I leave that one to go to another one, and then that one is like, ‘Why did you leave me?!’ My head was spinning the whole time.”

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

