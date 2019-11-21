‘Jersey Shore’: Samantha ‘Sammi Sweetheart’ Giancola Will Start Documenting Her Life Again, But Not on Reality TV

Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola may not be on the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion series, but that doesn’t mean you’ve seen the last of her. The reality star announced that she has her very own YouTube channel with her fiancé, Christian Bicardi, entitled, “Sam and Christian TV.” On Nov. 20, the couple announced their series with an introductory video.

“Because so many of you guys have been asking, we have our YouTube channel coming. We’re going to give you a look into our everyday life with traveling. We’re gonna be doing some cooking,” Giancola said.

Bicardi added, “Eating.”

Giancola also said that they plan on giving fans a look into all of their wedding-related activities.

She said, “And because of the overwhelming demand, we’re going to give you the exclusive behind-the-scenes of our wedding.”

The rest of their intro video included a preview of what viewers can expect from their YouTube series, with Giancola and Bicardi cooking together, traveling, and generally just having fun.

Giancola said that they plan on releasing the official first episode of their series once they hit 50,000 subscribers. So, fans might have to wait a little bit longer to see a real sneak peek into the couple’s world.

The couple’s latest news comes months after they announced that they were engaged. Back in March, Giancola revealed on Instagram that Bicardi asked her to marry him.

“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” she wrote. “Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.”

Giancola was previously in a relationship with her Jersey Shore co-star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. And as many viewers of the MTV series know, the pair’s tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship was captured on camera for the show.

Of course, fans are also likely aware that Giancola did not reunite with Ortiz-Magro and the rest of her former castmates for their reunion series, Jersey Shore Family Vacation. In March 2018, she detailed why she chose not to join the series.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she wrote on Instagram, per E! News. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”

Even though she’s not on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, at least you can keep up with the Shore’s resident “Sweetheart” with her new YouTube channel.