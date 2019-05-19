‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Sound off on Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Recent Abs Liposuction Transformation

After admitting to fans he underwent high-definition laser liposuction in an effort to bring back his six-pack, Jersey Shore star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is setting social media on fire with users weighing in on the televised procedure.

Detailed in an episode of The Doctors that aired last Friday, Ortiz-Magro admitted his appearance was a struggle for him after welcoming daughter, Ariana Sky with estranged ex, Jen Harley.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Because of the circumstances, he decided to get liposuction abs, a procedure his surgeon admitted “wasn’t even available 10 years ago.”

Not having enough time work out as he began diving deep into parenting his 1-year-old, Ortiz-Magro’s fans took to Twitter to sound off on the procedure, congratulate his new look and weigh in on its impact.

“Good for you, enjoy your body,” one user wrote, while another added how “in his line of work, it’s an investment.”

“You look great!” another user wrote. “I am happy you are happy!”

Some fans though, pondered why the Jersey Shore personality couldn’t just fulfill his workout duties like co-stars, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino.

I thought he got it on his own. Well whatever makes him feel better about himself. But he promotes and ab fitness equipment, he better get called out. 🥴 — Liberty Ann (@Liberty_Ann) May 19, 2019

“Why didn’t he just workout like [Pauly] and [Mike] and Vinny? They don’t take the easy way out,” one user wrote.

“Why can’t [people] accept how they look..the guys are getting just as bad as the lady’s (sic) going for plastic surgery and looking fake as s—..” another chimed in.

While in conversation with The Doctors via telephone in the episode, Ortiz-Magro, who was recovering from the procedure at the time, shared a photo to his Instagram, where his abs looked instantly defined and ripped.

Ortiz-Magro’s procedure was performed by plastic surgeon, Dr. Christopher Khorsandi, who also joined in the conversation on the daytime series, reminding the audience how it isn’t a “normal liposuction.”

Khorsandi warned those interested should be aware that not every doctor can handle it, especially how “high-definition liposuction can be dangerous in the wrong hands.”

Photo credit: The Doctors / YouTube