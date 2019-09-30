‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Charms Fans With a Little ‘Hocus Pocus’ During Trip to Disneyland

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley posted the big highlight of her family trip to Disney World this week: the Hocus Pocus photo-op. The reality star has been rolling out photos from the trip slowly but surely on Instagram, and the latest had fans in the Halloween spirit.

Farley’s love for all things Disney is no secret, but things got especially seasonal this time around. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star posed in full regalia as a character from the classic film, complete with the puckered lips and quirky expression.

“SISTASSSSS… oh look, another glorious morning! Makes me sick!!!” she captioned the photo, quoting the film.

Farley posed with her daughter, Meilani, some friends, and even her new boyfriend, Zack Clayton. Clayton earned some huge brownie points with fans by going along with the elaborate costume, likely for Farley’s benefit as much as Meilani’s.

“You bucktoothed mop-riding firefly from hell!!” he captioned the same photo on his own Instagram page. This, again, is an iconic quote from the movie.

Clayton has posted at least as many photos from their recent theme park outings as Farley has, and even she has taken notice. In one recent, somewhat sappy post, he praised Farley as his “best friend, and the most amazing woman ever for so many reasons, who I love more than anything.” Farley left a comment, letting him know that the post might give fans the wrong idea.

“If this was anybody else’s post, I’d say ‘oooo they fighting and he needs to make up for it with a social media post,’” she wrote with laughing emojis. “But that’s not the case. You’re one of a kind. Never knew someone like you existed. Im thankful for every day with you.”

Judging by their social media output, Clayton is right at home in Farley’s life, and even has the approval of her children, Meilani and Greyson. A professional wrestler, he is also fond of lifting weights, food, and traveling, judging by his Instagram feed.

So far, Clayton seems to be fitting into Farley’s reality TV life as well. In a recent episode, Farley described their sex life in lewd terms.

“I never in a million years thought I would be dating someone younger than me,” she confessed to co-star Angelina Pivarnick and Lauren Sorrentino. “We’re completely different — not a tattoo, nothing. Total white boy, polo-khaki-wearing. Not my style at all. But then he turns into this f—ing monster in bed. I was like, ‘Are you an escort? What’s going on?’ It wasn’t normal. I had to look up positions and stuff.”

Things look good for Farley and Clayton, especially now that he has joined her on TV. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursday nights on MTV.