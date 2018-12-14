‘Jersey Shore’ DJ Pauly D Signs 7 Figure Deal for Atlantic City Residency

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio is preparing to make some serious cash in the new year, with TMZ reporting that the reality star has extended his residency at The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City with a seven-figure deal.

The deal, made with Caesars Entertainment, will find DelVecchio performing 16 shows total, eight in 2019 and eight in 2020. His initial residency at Harrah’s Resort began six years ago and the 38-year-old has since become a fixture at the resort.

“The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort continues to be ‘the’ place in Atlantic City to party,” DelVecchio said. “I could not be more excited to continue the tradition of providing guests an unforgettable experience. The past six years have been surreal and I couldn’t have asked for a better family than Caesars Entertainment.”

Since his time on Jersey Shore, DelVecchio has become a highly successful DJ, spinning at clubs around the country and even opening for Britney Spears on her 2011 Femme Fatale tour.

He has also appeared on other reality shows including E!’s Famously Single and WE tv’s Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars 11 with Aubrey O’Day as well as his own show The Pauly D Project.

DelVecchio’s deal for his residency’s continuation comes on the heels of Jersey Shore Family Vacation‘s second season, which has seen the MTV hit re-enter the public consciousness after being rebooted last year.

In fact, the reboot is so popular that it was recently ranked eighth on the list of 2018’s top shows on demand.

“This is truly remarkable,” DelVecchio tweeted in response to the news. “This is how people watch tv now on demand. To be on this list amongst such good company all networks blows my mind, not to mention beating out my fav show of all time Sopranos!! Thanks for watching guys and getting us on this list!!!!”

This is truly remarkable. This is how people watch tv now on demand. To be on this list amongst such good company all networks blows my mind, not to mention beating out my fav show of all time Sopranos!! Thanks for watching guys and getting us on this list!!!! pic.twitter.com/L4nd69sb8W — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) December 12, 2018

The show was recently renewed for a third season, which will premiere in the summer of 2019. The announcement was made with an hour-long video of a yule log burning in a fire, at the end of which a typed letter in a stocking on the mantle was revealed.

“Fans, the first two parts of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Ron made out with 2 girls, and Pauly and Vinny got bromitted. Also, everyone spiraled,” the letter read.

“When you left crying at the finale, we were busy filming season 3,” the note continues. “Multiple people in the house know, therefore you should know the truth.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Nicholas Hunt